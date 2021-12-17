jnuee Final Answer Key: JNUEE Final Answer Key: Final Answer Key of JNU issued, Download from this link – Check the direct link to download jnuee Final Answer Key announced on jnuexams.nta.ac.in
Candidates can download the final answer key by clicking on the direct link given below.
Direct link to JNUEE final answer key
Download the JNUEE Final Answer Key with these steps
Step 1: First go to the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Now click on this link Public Notice to announce the final answer key of JNUEE-2021 of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam given on the website.
Step 3: The answer key will appear on your screen.
Step 4: Download now.
We tell you that except for Ph.D., admission to all courses is on cut-off basis only. Entrance test is conducted for Ph.D admission in JNU. Candidates who qualify for the JNU Entrance Examination have to appear in the interview round. The entrance test is given 70 per cent weightage and the interview is given 30 per cent weightage.
