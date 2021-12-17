jnuee Final Answer Key: JNUEE Final Answer Key: Final Answer Key of JNU issued, Download from this link – Check the direct link to download jnuee Final Answer Key announced on jnuexams.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the final answer key of JNU entrance exam. Candidates appearing for the written test can download the answer key (JNUEE Final Answer Key) from NTA’s official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The NTA has issued a combined answer key for all subjects, including the question ID and the appropriate option ID. Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance test results will be published only on the basis of final answer. Candidates will get the results only on the official website. Candidates can log in and view their results. The exam was held on 20, 21, 22 and 23 September 2021. JNU entrances were passed in 116 cities across different states.

Download JNUEE Final Answer Key from this direct link



Candidates can download the final answer key by clicking on the direct link given below.

Direct link to JNUEE final answer

Download the JNUEE Final Answer Key with these steps

Step 1: First go to the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Now click on this link Public Notice to announce the final answer key of JNUEE-2021 of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam given on the website.

Step 3: The answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Download now.

AIIMS NORCET Result 2021: AIIMS Nursing Officer Result Announced, Here is the direct link



We tell you that except for Ph.D., admission to all courses is on cut-off basis only. Entrance test is conducted for Ph.D admission in JNU. Candidates who qualify for the JNU Entrance Examination have to appear in the interview round. The entrance test is given 70 per cent weightage and the interview is given 30 per cent weightage.