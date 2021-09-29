JNV Admission 2021: Important Documents required for admission in Navodaya Vidyalaya. Check here complete list

JNV Admission 2021: This year the exam was conducted at 11,152 centers for the selection of 47320 students.

JNV Admission 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Result for class 6 admission has been released. Along with this, the provisional merit list of class 11 candidates has also been released. All the Candidates Appeared in this Exam Result & Provisional Merit List Official Website navodaya.gov.in Or cbse.in Can check on.

Applications were sought from students from 4th November to 29th December 2020 for class 6 admission in Navodaya Vidyalaya. Whereas, the entrance exam was conducted on 11th August 2021. Navodaya Result has been released for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan among other states. Now the students who are successful in this exam will need these documents during admission.

student id proof ID proof of parent or guardian Residence certificate (in prescribed format) proof of date of birth Eligibility Certificate as per JNV eligibility criteria prescribed by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Candidates seeking admission under rural quota will have to submit a certificate that the student has studied in an institution located in rural area. all educational certificates

This year, through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, a total of 661 seats in Navodaya Vidyalayas of various states will be admitted to the students. This entrance exam was conducted in different languages. In which, 80 questions of 100 marks were asked from Mental Ability, Arithmetic and Language and for this the students got 2 hours. This year the exam was conducted at 11,152 centers for the selection of 47320 students. Around 30 lakh students appeared for the selection test held on January 12 last year.

