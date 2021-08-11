JNV Admission 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Selection Test Rescheduled In Two Districts

JNV Admission 2021: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 has been rescheduled by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). JNVST Class 6 admission test has been rescheduled for the students of Sheopur and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh state. This exam will now be held on September 26, 2021.

According to the information given in the information released on the official website of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, for the admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission in class VI for the session 2021-22 which will be held on 11-08-2021. Was scheduled, now rescheduled on 26-09-2021 for District Sheopur and Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh State. Earlier, the class 6 entrance exam was scheduled to be held on August 11, 2021.

For the rest of the students, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 was conducted on 11th August. As per the data shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education, JNVST 2021 was conducted at 11,152 centers in 644 districts across the country. Around 14 lakh students had participated in JNVST 2021 on 11th August. 47,320 candidates will be shortlisted for admission in class 6 in Navodaya schools.

For class 6 students, JNVST 2021 is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional language of each state. The duration of the exam is two hours and the paper is divided into three parts- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test. The question paper consists of 80 objective type questions. Students are assessed out of 100 marks.

Navodaya Entrance Test or JNV Selection Test is conducted every year for admission in class 6 and 9 in various schools under Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Every year lakhs of students from across the country appear for this entrance exam.

Exam is to be held on September 26, admit card can be issued by this date

JVN are centrally funded schools for secondary education. These are residential schools and provide free education to meritorious students. The exam for the admission process is usually conducted twice a year – once in January and again in March. This year, however, the exam was postponed due to various reasons.