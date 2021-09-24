JNV Admission Notification 2021: Notification issued for admission in 6th class in JNV, exam will be held on this date

JNV Admission Notification 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has started the registration process for JNVST 2022 for class 6. The candidates who want to apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can visit the official web site of NVS.navodaya.gov.in You can apply through online. The last date to apply for the exam is till November 30, 2021.

As per the official notification, to apply for the exam, candidates must have been born not earlier than 1 May 2009 and not later than 30 April 2013 (both dates inclusive) and must have appeared in class-5th for the entire academic session 2021- 22 Must be studying in a Government/Government aided or other recognized Schools or ‘B’ Certificate qualifying course of National Institute of Open Schooling in the same district where he/she is seeking admission. The JNV Selection Test for Admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2022-23 will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11.30 AM.

How to apply JNVST 2022

Candidates visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalayanavodaya.gov.in will go on.

After this on the home page you will get the link to apply for admission in JNVST 2022 Class 6, click on it.

After clicking, a new page will open. Now here you have to click on registration.

Now you have to fill the application form and also pay the application fee for it.

Once you click on Done and submit your application form will be submitted.

Now candidates can download the application form and also take a print out of it.

Direct link to apply herecbseitms.nic.in/ Is.

