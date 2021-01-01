JNV Reopening: Navodaya Vidyalayas To Reopen With 50 Per Cent Attendance For Students Of Class 9 to 12

JNV Reopening: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced the resumption of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for offline classes with 50 per cent capacity after the reduction in Covid cases. JNVs will reopen for class 9 to class 12 students in a phased manner. An official statement issued in this regard also said that students will be allowed to attend classes and stay in the hostel only with the consent of the parents.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) will resume classes in offline mode, but the provision of online education will also continue. The exact dates for opening Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have not been announced yet.

Arrangements have also been made to provide assistance to ensure the mental and physical health of the students through proper counseling, the official statement said. Each JNV will have to prepare guidelines based on the guidelines of the government regarding reopening of schools in offline mode.

Online classes in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) started from June 15, 2020. The schools had provided training to their teachers in the development of e-content and management of online classes and online assistance. JNVs are fully residential, CBSE affiliated schools. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Education, manages these schools.