jnv result 2021: JNV result 2021: Admission will not be possible without these documents, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6, 11 results announced – jnvst result 2021 and list of important documents for nvs admission

JNVST Result 2021 and ImportTant Document List: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 Result (JNVST Result 2021) for 6th. While the provisional selection list of Class XI candidates has also been announced, candidates can check it on the official website. The results and provisional selection list can be checked on navodaya.gov.in or cbseit.in on the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya.



Through Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2020 (JNVST), admission will be sought for a total of 661 seats in Navodaya Vidyalayas in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan.

Fifth pass students had applied for admission in Navodaya Vidyalaya. Whose applications were solicited between 4 November to 29 December 2020 and the examination was held on 11 August 2021. Candidates who have qualified for this examination (JNV Result 2021 Class 6, 11) will need the required documents for admission, which are as follows-

List of documents required for admission in Navodaya Vidyalaya, see here-

1. Certificate of Residence (in prescribed format)

2. Proof of date of birth.

3. Eligibility certificate as per JNV eligibility criteria prescribed by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

4. Candidates seeking admission under rural quota will have to submit a certificate in which the child has studied in an institution located in a rural area.

5. All academic certificates

6. Candidate’s identity card

7. Proof of parent or guardian ID is required.

Last year, more than 30 lakh students had appeared for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV Admission) Class 6 selection test held on 12 January 2020. Out of the total 30,46,506 candidates appearing for the entrance test, 46.19 per cent were female students.

