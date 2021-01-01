JNVST 2021: Exam for Class 6 admission on 11 August. Read here important guidelines for exam – JNVST 2021: Class 6 entrance exam tomorrow, students have to follow these rules

JNVST 2021: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 class 6 exam will be held tomorrow i.e. on 11th August 2021. Around 2 lakh students have registered for this exam. Here we will tell you about some important guidelines related to the exam. Official website for more information navodaya.gov.in Can check on.

Students will be given 2 hours for class 6 exam. However, differently-abled students will get an additional 30 minutes. All the registered students to appear in the examination JNVST Admit Card 2021 Will need to be taken along. Without this the students will not be allowed to sit in the examination. Students have to be present in the allotted room at the test center by 11 AM. Late coming students will not be allowed to sit for the examination and students will not be allowed to leave the hall/room before the examination time is over.

To appear in the exam, students will have to wear a mask and carry a sanitizer along with them. Along with this, the rules of Kovid-19 prevention will also have to be strictly followed during the examination. Students will also have to carry a self-declared form, which should mention whether they have fever, cough or other symptoms. tell that JNVST 2021 Class 6 Exam There is no specific dress code or dress for However, students should avoid wearing school uniform or any fancy dress. For more information related to the examination, the students or their parents helpdesk number 0120-2975754 can contact on

Talking about last year, a total of 2497570 students had registered for this exam. Out of which 45547 students were selected. At the same time, the number of students registered this year is more than last year.






