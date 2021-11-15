jnvst 2022: JNVST 2022: Registration date for Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Admission Extended, Find Out When the Entrance Examination Will Be – jnv Class 9 Admission 2022 Registration Extended, How to Apply and Exam Date

Highlights New notice issued by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Registration date has been extended for ninth admission.

JNVST registration will be done by November 30, 2021.

JNV Class 9th Admission 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued new notification of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Test (JNVST 2022) for Class 9th. NVS has extended the last date of registration for NVS Entrance Examination 2022 for Class 9th. Students can now apply online by visiting the official website of NVS navodaya.gov.in till November 30, 2021.



The entrance test for JNVST class 9th admission will be held on 09 April 2022. Students and parents can register up to 30 online by visiting the official website. Earlier, the last date for registration for JNVS Class 9th Entrance Examination was September 15.

Exam sample

The entrance test for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya for class 9th (JNVST class 9 exam 2022) will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes. All students will be tested in Hindi and English. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Also read: CBSE Term 1 Exam: CBSE 12th Term 1 exams are starting from tomorrow, see details

Who can take admission?

For admission in class 9 of Navodaya Vidyalaya, the age of the student should be between 13 to 16 years on 1st May (the year in which the examination is to be given). Students residing in the district having Navodaya Vidyalaya, who have studied up to 8th standard from any government or government recognized school, can apply for 9th standard here.

JNV Class 9 Admission 2022: Learn how to apply

Step 1: Visit JNV’s official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Click here to submit online application for Class IX Lateral Admission Selection Test 2022’.

Step 3: A new page will open. Log in by typing your username and password here.

Step 4: Fill and submit your application with the required information.

Step 5: After submitting the form, download the confirmation page and take a printout and keep it with you.

Also read: CBSE, CISCE exam: CBSE, ICSE students run to Supreme Court, demand for online exam

Apply online from here

Official website