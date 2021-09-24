jnvst 2022: JNVST 2022: Registration for Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 starts, find out when and how to apply – Registration for nvs class 6 starts jnvst 2022 registration, check exam date and application steps

Highlights JNVST 2022 Class 6 notification issued.

Online registration starts at navodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST 2022 exam will be held in April 2022.

JNVST 2022 Registration, NVS Class 6 Admission 2022: No.The Vodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the registration process for Class 6 admission (NVS Admission 2022) in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Students can apply online for admission in 6th for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2022 (JNVST 2022). Candidates can apply online on or before November 30, 2021.



JNVST Admission 2022: Where to register?

For 9th admission, JNVAC 2022 has to be registered on navodaya.gov.in by visiting the official website of NVS (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti). Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. The direct link and how to apply can also be seen below.

When will the entrance exam be held? (JNVST 2022 Exam Date)

Class 6 Entrance Examination (JNVST for Class 6 Admission) will be held on 30th April 2022 at Navodaya Vidyalaya for the academic session 2022-23. The exam will start from 11.30 am. This exam will have a total of 100 marks in offline mode in which 80 questions will be asked. All questions will be objective. The question paper will have three sections namely mental ability, arithmetic test and language test.

Also Read: NVS Admission 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9th Admission Process Begins, Apply Like This, JNVST

Who can get admission in Navodaya Vidyalaya?

Candidates applying for the 9th Entrance Examination of Navodaya Vidyalaya should not have been born before 1st May 2009 and not later than 30th April 2013 (both dates inclusive) as well as they should have studied ‘B’ certificate in the entire academic session 2021-22. Eligibility course in 5th in government / government aided or other recognized schools or in National Open School Education Institute in the district where he wants to be admitted.

JNVST 2022 Admission: Learn how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the JNVST 2022 Class 6 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates have to click on the registration link.

Step 4: Fill the application form and after submitting the fee click on submit.

Step 5: Your application will be submitted.

Step 6: Download the application and keep a hard copy for further needs.

Also read: UP ITI Admission 2021: UP ITI announces second list for 5 lakh seats, report coming soon

See instructions here

To visit the NVS website Click here.