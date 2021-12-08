jnvst exam pattern: If you want to get admission in Navodaya Vidyalaya, learn how to prepare for JNVST exam, see tips – jnvst 2022 entrance exam pattern tips and tricks in Hindi

JNVST 2022: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya conducts selection test (JNVST) every year for the sixth and ninth admissions. This time the exam will be held in April 2022.



Navodaya Vidyalaya is one in every district where smart children who have been selected through Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance test are admitted, where they get all kinds of education in that residential school, which is much more than a normal school. The best education is given. Children through Navodaya Vidyalayas in every district of every state.

How to get admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

To get admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, one has to pass an entrance exam. Which is for sixth and ninth entries. So if your children are studying in 5th or 8th standard, you can give them this entrance test to go to 6th and 9th standard. It is mandatory to pass this exam and the clever children who have passed are selected according to the place, only after getting the place, admission is given in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Learn the method of examination

This test is of 100 marks. For which you get 2 hours. Objective questions given in these 24 hours have to be solved. It has optional questions, with four options. One of the four options is to select and write. There are no negative marks in this entrance exam. The test consists of 50 marks for logic, 25 marks for mathematics and 25 marks for language.

How to prepare for the entrance exam



Analyze the curriculum

Before you start preparing for the exam, you should first do a thorough analysis of the syllabus and inform the children about it. This will help them to know what subject they want to study. Then also look at JNVST class 6th and 9th exam patterns to know the weight of each subject.

Create a time table

After informing the syllabus, you create a schedule for the children. In the meantime, keep in mind that we should divide the time into the strengths and weaknesses of the children. Start their preparation accordingly. Ask the children to rest from time to time while studying.

Don’t kill

When preparing for this test, keep in mind that children should not memorize the subject at all, instead try to understand. Mathematical formula tips, try to understand the logic test questions, only then will success.

Focus on math

It is very important to focus on mathematics in this exam, because in the exam, children are not able to prepare maximum number of questions on mathematics. So whenever you teach children, pay more attention to math. So that the children understand it well and aim to get maximum marks out of 25.

If you do not understand the subject, seek the help of others

If you do not understand a subject while studying the curriculum, feel free to seek the help of others. This may include your father, brother and teacher. Also use your experience to talk to seniors appearing for JNVST exams.

Use a good book

At the same time, children are too young to enter the sixth grade. They can’t focus much on the study, so parents need help. At the time of preparation of children, parents should keep in mind that in order to solve their mathematical problems, rational problems should be solved through a simple book or picture given to them. That is, always choose a book that explains to children in simple language and that parents will understand as they read the book.

Solve from the exercise book

Using exercise books for math and logic will help children remember questions. So let the children solve it by making a practice book as given in the book or you can test the children by buying Navodaya Vidyalaya exercise books from the market. At the same time you can make the children practice by making a practice book of questions to their liking, then of course get the children to solve it with the help of logic and math exercise book.

Solve simple questions first

In the exam, the children solve the questions in a line. So tell the children in advance, solve the question that you think is easy, then start asking difficult questions at the end. This will allow them to solve more problems in less time.