jnvst Result 2021: JNVST Result 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6th Entrance Exam Result Announced, Here is the direct link – jnvst Result 2021 Announced for Class 6, Check Here

jnvst Result 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6th Entrance Exam Result Announced

Highlights Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti announced the result.

Can take admission in class 6.

More than 600 seats in various states including Delhi, UP, Haryana.

JNVST Results 2021 Class 6:Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the results of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 (JNVST Result 2021) for 6th admission. Candidates who sat for the JNVST Class 6 Entrance Examination held on 11th August 2021 can check their results (JNVST 2021 Results for Class 6) by visiting the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya at navodaya.gov.in or cbseit.in.



The online application for class 6 at Navodaya Vidyalaya ran from 4th November 2020 to 29th December 2020 and the examination was held on 11th August 2021. According to reports, more than 20 lakh students were considered eligible for the exam, but it is not yet clear how many attended. While the provisional selection list of Class XI candidates has also been announced, candidates can check it on the official website.

So many seats of class 6 will be admitted

Through Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2020 (JNVST), admission will be sought for a total of 661 seats in Navodaya Vidyalayas in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan. 5th pass students had applied for this.

JNV Result 2021 Class 6: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘View JNVST Class 6 Results 2021’.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth given on the ticket.

Step 4: Now click on Check Result.

Step 5: JNVST Class 6 results will open on the screen.

Step 6: Check it out, download it and take a printout to keep for your next reference.

