When Joan Ullyot, physician and accomplished runner, published her book “Women’s Running” in 1976, she adopted an intimidating set of traditional ideas that boiled down to a warning: women shouldn’t run long distances.

They weren’t physiologically built for it, the women were told. Compared to men, they generally had higher body fat, less muscle mass, and lighter bone structure, factors that should discourage them from engaging in long-distance running – at least we do. believed. Additionally, many authorities on the ground have warned that prolonged running could harm women’s reproductive organs.

But Dr Ullyot (pronounced UH-lee-yet) methodically debunked these claims in her book, one of the first to examine sport from a female perspective, and one of the first books on the subject written by an author.

“You just have no idea how many myths and superstitions surrounded the vigorous activity of women at the time,” said marathoner Katherine Switzer, “so we needed it a lot.”