Joaquin Niemann keeps his distance and closes out big win at Riviera



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Joaquin Neiman has set or matched some form of scoring record on the Riviera every day of the Genesis Invitational until Sunday. The trophy was handed to him by Tiger Woods after he lost his best field of golf this year.

That was enough.

Niemann had some worrying moments and closed out the Even-par 71 to become the first Wire-to-Wire winner at the invitation of Genesis in 53 years, catching British Open champion Colin Morikawa and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young with two shots.

The week started with all the top ten players in the world. That ended when the 23-year-old Chile played his best golf at 63-63 early and had enough to win the final round.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I think it’s the toughest tournament of the year. It’s got the best field, the best players are here and it proves to itself that I can compete with the top boys, I can stay at the top of the world rankings,” Neyman said. “I think it will give me a lot of confidence in what’s coming next.”

With a three-shot lead to start the final round, Neimann went down to one-on-one when he made a 7-foot birdie on the eighth hole and Young made the green ride and bogeyed. And then he chipped in for the Eagles on the 11th, and Niemann was on his way.

“I think No. 8 was big,” he said. “I hit a great shot. Cameron put it on the green. I knew it was a chance for me to come back stronger and I started to play the next holes better.”

On the day Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeu said they would be on the PGA Tour in the speculation of a Saudi-funded rival league, Neimann said it was worth more than money.

“Everyone is here to compete against the best players in the world. I’m here to do the same thing,” he said. “Winning a PGA Tour event, getting a trophy, having a Tiger there, all the history behind it, nothing can compete with that.”

Niman missed an opportunity to break the oldest tournament scoring record on the PGA Tour. With two bogeys in the back nine, Neyman finished 19-under 265, one less than Lanny Watkins’ score in 1985.

Marikawa grabbed the chip of an eagle in the infamous and inaccessible 10th hole that got into the cup and two late birdies gave him a chance. But he missed a 10-footer on the 18th to help her win and reach No. 1 in the world. He stopped with a 66.

Young, just starting his 12th career PGA Tour, was runners-up for the second time this season. He also finished second in Mississippi. He faced Niemann in the final 36 holes and stayed with him as he could not fill the gap.

“You were second on the Riviera, I can’t complain.” Young Dr. “I’m lucky to be here and I know it does some good things for me, so I’m happy with the week.”

Following the prestige of the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods, Young earned $ 1,068,000 for the second tie. The purse was 12 million.

For Niemann, the 23-year-old has not won a tournament since Phil Rogers in 1962, the tournament best known for Jack Nicholas’ professional debut. Nicklaus tied for 50th and earned $ 33.33 that year.

Niemann raised 2.16 million to win his second PGA Tour.

Charlie Seaford was the last player to go to the Genesis Invitational at Ware-to-Wire in 1969, importantly because the elite tournament – which drew everyone from the top 10 in the world this week – offered a discount to Seaford to promote the diversity of golf.

This year marks the 100th anniversary when Seaford, the first black golfer to win the PGA Tour, was born. No. 100 was in the first hole.

Niemann carved his way around the imaginary course. The most important birdie was at number 7. At 11 he had plenty of breathing space with the Eagle.

The young man stays close, even after a bogie at No. 10 when his flip wedge from the green small failed to clear a bunker. He exploded nicely up to 4 feet but missed the par put, slamming his bag with a potter as he left the green.

He still had a chance. The young man drives into a bunker on the 15th, can only go to the fairway and then holds for a birdie from 50 yards. Niemann missed a 4-foot par put and took his second straight bogey and went down to the lead two with three holes to play.

Young Par-3 found a bunker for the second day in a row on the 16th. It wasn’t plugged in like Saturday, but he failed to get up and down. He birdied the par-5 17th to get back between the two shots and needed some help. Neimann didn’t provide it, splitting in the middle of the fairway, hitting the back of the green and two-putts for equalizing from just 30 feet inside.

And then the celebration went on as his close friends – Sergio Garcia of Spain, Mito Pereira of Chile and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico – hugged a large group on the 18th.