Job-Hunters, Have You Posted Your Résumé on TikTok?
“Calling all recruiters! Seattle college student Makena Yee, 21, yelled into her camera in a recent TikTok video. “These are the reasons why you should hire me!” “
Ms. Yee went on to describe her qualifications. “I drive with confidence, I like to stay organized, I adapt and I work as a team,” she said, as images of companies she had worked for appeared on a green screen. behind her.
The 60-second video quickly racked up over 182,000 views and hundreds of comments. Users have tagged potential employers. “Someone is hiring herrrr!” implored a commentator. Ms Yee said she has received more than 15 job leads, which she plans to pursue after a summer internship.
In modern job searches, tidy one-page resumes are increasingly used by the fax machine. This can be accelerated by an app known for viral lip syncing and dance videos, which popularizes the TikTok CV.
As more students and recent graduates use TikTok to network and find work, the company has implemented a program that allows people to apply directly for jobs. And employers, many of whom face labor shortages, are taking an interest. Chipotle, Target, Alo Yoga, Sweetgreen, and over three dozen other companies have started hiring people through the app.
The TikTok CV is at the heart of these efforts. Job seekers submit videos with the hashtag #TikTokResumes and via TikTokresumes.com to show off their skills, something like a personal essay from the past. They include their contact details and, if they wish, their LinkedIn profile. Employers review the videos, which must be made public, and schedule interviews with the candidates they find most convincing.
Resumes are an effort to help young people “get the bag” and get paid, said Kayla Dixon, marketing manager at TikTok who developed the program, in a statement.
They’re also an outgrowth of a part of TikTok called careertok, where people share job search tips, resume tips, and job opportunities. Videos with the hashtag #edutokcareer have racked up more than 1.2 billion views since TikTok was introduced in the United States in 2018.
But video resumes have also raised concerns. The format removes a certain level of anonymity, allowing employers to potentially fire applicants based on someone’s appearance or actions. Much of networking on TikTok also relies on view accumulation, which can be difficult for those who aren’t adept at creating content or struggled to achieve even distribution in the app stream. .
TikTok isn’t the first social platform businesses have sought to leverage for recruiting. LinkedIn, the professional networking site owned by Microsoft, is widely used by job seekers and recruiters. In 2015, Taco Bell announced internship opportunities on Snapchat, and in 2017, McDonald’s allowed people to apply for jobs through a Snapchat tool known as “Snaplications”. That same year, Facebook began allowing companies to post job vacancies on their pages and communicate with applicants through Facebook Messenger.
TikTok now takes video apps a step further, rather than swiping to a more traditional app page. While TikTok resumes are open to people of all ages, the best videos submitted via the hashtag come from Gen Z users, most of whom are in college. The app reported that more than 800 applicants submitted TikTok CVs in the past week.
“Hiring people or looking for candidates by video is like a natural evolution of our situation in a company,” said Karyn Spencer, general manager of global marketing for Whalar, an influencer company that recently hired a TikTok employee. “We’re all communicating more and more through videos and photos, but so many resumes that our recruiting team receive look like 1985.”
Kalli Roberts, 23, a student at Brigham Young University in Utah, said the 2001 film “Legally Blonde” inspired her TikTok resume. She recreated the famous candidacy video that the main character, Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, submitted for the purpose of going to Harvard Law School.
“Please accept this as my formal Elle Woods style video app,” Ms Roberts wrote in the caption. Her TikTok has gone viral and she is now an intern in TikTok’s Global Sales Department.
“I didn’t feel like my personality or who I really am was captured in my paper resume,” Ms. Roberts said. TikTok allowed her to showcase skills, such as video editing and public speaking, that could have been line items on a written app, she said, adding: do. ‘”
Many recruiters are looking beyond standardized apps online or through networking sites like LinkedIn, said Sherveen Mashayekhi, co-founder and CEO of Free Agency, a start-up focused on recruiting in the tech industry.
“Cover letters are not read and resumes are not predictive, so alternative formats are needed,” he said. “Over the next five to ten years, it won’t be just video. There will be these other assessments as games for the start of the hiring process. “
Some companies have said that TikTok resumes are a useful way to assess candidates for public positions. Chipotle has so far posted more than 100 open positions on the app to hire restaurant team members, said Tressie Lieberman, the chain’s vice president of digital marketing.
“We cook real food in our restaurants,” she said. “We’re excited to see people’s cooking skills, whether it’s putting chicken on the grill, knives, or making guacamole at home and bringing those abilities to the restaurant. “
World Wrestling Entertainment also uses TikTok to recruit, said Paul Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President for Strategy and Global Talent Development, better known as the Triple H wrestler. better idea of a candidate’s personality, which is something the company values.
“For us, it’s a little different from a regular office job where you go through somebody’s background,” he said. “We’re really looking for charisma.
Shopify, an ecommerce platform, said it has started looking to TikTok for engineers.
“There are smart and enterprising technicians everywhere,” said Farhan Thawar, Shopify’s vice president for engineering. “We have this thing where if you can’t explain a technical topic to a 5 year old then you probably don’t understand the topic. So having a medium like TikTok is perfect.
Other employers have raised questions about relying on virality to determine a candidate’s worth. Adore Me, a lingerie company, started experimenting with recruiting through TikTok in January. Chloe Chanudet, marketing director of Adore Me, said she worried about who was getting the most cast in the feed.
“Women of tall or of color are much more likely not to post their videos or to be under review for several days,” she said. “We have the same concern that their TikTok CVs may be algorithm biased.”
TikTok said it “does not moderate content based on shape, size or capacity.”
Some Gen Z job seekers said they weren’t discouraged. Christian Medina, 24, an aspiring product manager who graduated from college last year, said he had secured six job leads since posting a TikTok video last month looking for a product management position.
“Finding a job for a recent graduate is almost impossible, and LinkedIn hasn’t been the most helpful for me,” he said. “I will definitely continue to use TikTok CVs.”
