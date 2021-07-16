Job-Hunters, Have You Posted Your Résumé on TikTok?

But video resumes have also raised concerns. The format removes a certain level of anonymity, allowing employers to potentially fire applicants based on someone’s appearance or actions. Much of networking on TikTok also relies on view accumulation, which can be difficult for those who aren’t adept at creating content or struggled to achieve even distribution in the app stream. .

TikTok isn’t the first social platform businesses have sought to leverage for recruiting. LinkedIn, the professional networking site owned by Microsoft, is widely used by job seekers and recruiters. In 2015, Taco Bell announced internship opportunities on Snapchat, and in 2017, McDonald’s allowed people to apply for jobs through a Snapchat tool known as “Snaplications”. That same year, Facebook began allowing companies to post job vacancies on their pages and communicate with applicants through Facebook Messenger.

TikTok now takes video apps a step further, rather than swiping to a more traditional app page. While TikTok resumes are open to people of all ages, the best videos submitted via the hashtag come from Gen Z users, most of whom are in college. The app reported that more than 800 applicants submitted TikTok CVs in the past week.

“Hiring people or looking for candidates by video is like a natural evolution of our situation in a company,” said Karyn Spencer, general manager of global marketing for Whalar, an influencer company that recently hired a TikTok employee. “We’re all communicating more and more through videos and photos, but so many resumes that our recruiting team receive look like 1985.”