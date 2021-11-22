Job layoffs increased around the world, shortage of good workers in many countries; The culture of changing jobs is growing rapidly in India

The culture of changing jobs is increasing rapidly in the country. This condition is not only in India, but its effect is increasing all over the world. According to a report, the number of people leaving the world has increased.

It has become a reality that in many countries there has been a shortage of good workers. At least one in four people in the US have quit their jobs this year, according to data from analytics firm Vizier. Also, such cases may increase further before the end of 2021. A recent report in the US said that 4.4 million people, or three percent of workers, left their jobs in September.

After the epidemic of Corona era, when the economy in many countries including India is struggling to get back on track, people suddenly quitting their jobs is not considered a good sign. It is not that people are leaving the job when they have a job in their hands, according to reports, people are leaving the job due to reasons like fatigue, boredom with work.

Similar problems are emerging in other countries such as Canada and the UK. In Germany, more than a third of companies said they have had a staff shortage since July. This figure is the highest in the last three years. A survey by software major Microsoft in March this year said that while 41 per cent of the global workforce may be considering leaving their current jobs, 46 per cent are planning to make a career change.

It is being told that 40 percent of the people are ready to change their work. The number of women leaving the job is more. Talking about India, the situation is almost the same here as well. The trend of attrition in the tech sector seems to be increasing. 23 percent people have changed jobs in the IT sector.

Although the market here is different from the western countries, so it has not had much impact in other sectors. Talking to The Indian Express, Anuj Puri, chairman of the realty company Anarock Group, said that the trend of job change is visible in the IT and ITeS sectors.