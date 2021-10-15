Jobs are coming here, companies like TCS, HCL will recruit more than 1 lakh employees

Jobs are about to come out in four big IT companies of the country. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL have raised their first quarter hiring estimates.

There is going to be a lot of jobs in the IT sector of the country. Many big multinational companies are planning to hire thousands of employees.

India’s four largest IT services companies have decided to hire over 120,000 freshers in 2021 due to strong demand and job losses. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL have raised their first quarter hiring estimates. As per the new estimates more than 1,60,000 freshers are likely to be appointed.

These four largest IT companies in India employ 4.6 million software engineers in India. According to a report in Economic Times, they have given jobs to 1,02,517 people in the first six months of the year. In which there is both fresher and lateral higher. These four companies have reported major new deals as well as further project pipelines.

TCS- TCS is the largest IT services company in India by revenue and market capitalization. It last week raised its hiring estimate during the year from 43,000 to 78,000. The company’s attrition rate increased from 11.9% in the first quarter to 8.6%.

InfosysInfosys has raised its hiring forecast, saying the demand market is showing it is unusually high. The last time such a demand was made was in 2010 or earlier. The company’s attrition increased from 13.8% at the end of June to over 20% for the quarter ended September 20. Infosys has also increased its employment projection to take 35,000 to 45,000 freshers.

Wipro- The company had hired 11,745 employees during the last quarter, of which 8,000 were freshers. Now Wipro has set a target of hiring 16,000-17,000 freshers in the current financial year. The company aims to hire 25,000-30,000 freshers next year.

HCLHCL Technologies said on Thursday that the company is planning to hire 20,000 to 25,000 freshers this year.