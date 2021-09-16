Jobs in Anganwadi in UP, apply for the posts of Anganwadi Worker, Mini Anganwadi Worker and Helper

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Anganwadi worker recruitment is going on in Uttar Pradesh. Online applications for Anganwadi Recruitment (UP Aganwadi Bharti 2021) have started in many districts including Gorakhpur, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Mathura of UP. Recruitment is being done for Anganwadi Worker, Mini Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper in these districts. Let us tell you that through this recruitment drive, the UP government is recruiting 53,000 Anganwadi works in different districts, the notice of which was already issued. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website balvikasup.gov.in.

Talking about studies to apply for these posts, then class 5th pass can apply for the post of female Anganwadi Helper. Whereas 10th pass women from any recognized board can apply for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Mini Anganwadi Worker. For fresh candidates the age limit should not be less than 21 years and maximum not more than 45 years. However for Ex Anganwadi Helper or Anganwadi Workers the age limit is minimum 21 and maximum 50 years.

Talking about the last date of application in districts, Mainpuri till 17 September 2021, Etawah till 17 September 2021, Kheri till 24 September 2021, Mathura till 27 September 2021, Kasganj till 30 September 2021, Gorakhpur 04 October 2021 Till 04 October 2021 at Farrukhabad can apply.

How to Apply For UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Candidatebalvikasup.gov.in Go to apply online.

The online application form is available in Hindi language, which can be filled by the applicant in both English and Hindi (Unicode) languages. The online application form will be filled in four parts.

Part-I of the registration will contain the personal details of the candidate. On submission of the details, the applicant will be asked to check the given details and make corrections, if any, mentioned in the application form. After that a registration number will be issued at this stage. The applicant is also advised to keep the registration number safe for future references.

After registration you have to fill the form.

After the submission of the application form, a message will come on the registered mobile number of the applicant.

