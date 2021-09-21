Jobs in DRDO, these candidates can apply, salary Rs 31,000 per month

DRDO has invited applications for filling up the posts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the Center for Airborne Systems (CABS) to give opportunities to the youth. Candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply by visiting the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply is 1 October 2021. Through this recruitment process 2 posts of Aeronautical Engineering, 5 posts of Computer Science & Engineering, 9 posts of Electronics & Communication Engineering, 1 post of Electrical Engineering and 3 posts of Mechanical Engineering will be filled.

Talking about studies, candidates should have BE/B. Tech from First Division or ME/M.Tech in above subjects in First Division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level. Also only GATE 2020 and GATE 2021 are acceptable.

Candidates will be short-listed on the basis of their valid GATE score and marks obtained in Degree/Post Graduate Degree will be called for web based online interview. Candidates visit this direct linkhttps://www.drdo.gov.in/ You can also apply for these posts by clicking on Also, you can also see the official notification through this linkhttps://www.drdo.gov.in/sites/default/files/whats_new_document/CABS. A total of 20 posts will be filled under this recruitment process.

The candidates selected for these posts will get a monthly salary of Rs 31,000 and HRA will also be given. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on the last date of application. Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ ST candidates, 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates as per government rules. Copy of caste certificate attached with the application, if applicable. The direct link to check the notification is https://www.drdo.gov.in/sites/default/files/whats_new_document/CABS_Advertisement-JRF.pdf.

