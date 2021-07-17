Jobs in Indian Navy: Jobs in Indian Navy 2021: Direct Recruitment for 12th Pass in Indian Navy, Pay Rs.

Highlights Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Vendor posts will be recruited under sports quota.

Apply by December 25, 2021.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has issued a recruitment notification for the post of sailor under sports quota. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format through the official website of Indian Navy joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is December 25, 2021. The deadline for candidates from Northeast, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Island is January 1, 2022.



Eligible candidates in Athletics, Aquatics, Basketball, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Artistic Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Squash, Fencing, Golf, Tennis, Kayaking and Canoeing. Must have participated in International or Junior or Senior National Championships or Senior State Championships or All India University Championships in Rowing, Shooting, Sailing and Windsurfing.

Who can apply?

Can apply for 12th pass or equivalent examination in any stream from any recognized board or institution. The age limit of the candidates should be minimum 17 years and maximum 21 years. For more details, you can visit the Indian Naval Recruitment Notification link given below.



Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Upon selection, a stipend of Rs. 14,600 per month will be paid during the initial training period. After training, they will be paid Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 43,100 salary and Rs. MSP and DA per month (if applicable).

How to apply?

Eligible candidates can download the application form by visiting the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. Fill in the required details in the application and send it along with the relevant documents by general post to ‘Secretary, Indian Naval Sports Control Board, Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Ministry of Defense, 7th Floor, Chanakya Bhavan, New Delhi – 110021’. Please note that applications received by speed post or registered post or courier will not be accepted. Shortlisting criteria will be based on high sports achievement.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Notification

Download the application from here

Official website link