Jobs in more than 300 posts in electricity department, here is the direct link to apply

Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (JE), Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Grade 1), Company Secretary (CS), Junior Programmer and Instrument Mechanic at gsecl.in. Candidates can apply for GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment by 14 September 2021.

From this recruitment process 45 posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical), 55 posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Mechanical), 19 posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer – Instrumentation & Control), Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer – Electronics & Communication) 10 posts, 1 post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Metallurgy), 25 posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Civil), 9 posts of Junior Programmer, 1 post of Company Secretary, Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Grade-I) – Mechanical), 50 posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Grade-I – Electrical) and 32 posts of Instrument Mechanic are to be filled.

Talking about the salary, the Electric Assistant JE will get a fixed remuneration of Rs 37,000 per month for the first year and Rs 39,000 per month from the second year to the fifth year. Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant) will get fixed Rs 17,500 per month for the first year, Rs 19,000 per month for the second year and Rs 20,500 per month from the third year to the fifth year. The instrument mechanic will get Rs 26,000 to 56,600 per month on regular installation. CS will get Rs 55,600 to Rs 1,10,100 per month. Junior Programmer will get Rs 45,400 to Rs 1,01,200 per month.

Talking about the age limit, 35 years for unreserved category candidates and 40 years for reserved category candidates. The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of exam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Gujarat Rajya Vidyut Nigam Limited (GSECL) Recruitment 2020 at www.gsecl.in from 25 August to 14 September 2021.

UPSC: This is how Kuldeep of a farmer family fulfilled his dream, know his journey from ASI to IPS