Jobs in the technology industry: The highest paid jobs: Want to pursue a career in technology? These are the top 10 high-paying jobs – the top 10 highest-paying technology jobs

Gone are the days when people became doctors, CAs, lawyers and engineers to do high-paying jobs. Nowadays, if you want a good salary, you have to come to the field of technology. Where you get salary in lakhs and crores. Top 10 High Paying IT Jobs.

Software Architect

It is a computer programmer or rather a computer manager that creates high-level design options, software coding, tools, and platforms. Students in India can also do the necessary studies for a software architect from the Indian Institute of Science. After doing this course, students get a high paying job. The average software architect can get an annual salary of Rs 50 to 60 lakh.

Analysis Manager

Their job is to design implementation support for data analysis solutions. It is in a way a piece of statistics that works in conjunction with information technology. An analytics manager gets a well-paying job. By staying on this post, you can get an annual package of Rs 40 to 60 lakh.

Data scientist

There is a lot of demand for data scientists in the field of technology at this time. Most companies hire a data scientist to stay ahead of the competition. These scientists analyze the results very closely, data store companies like Google, Amazon Mazon, Microsoft, Paytm, Facebook and Twitter need data scientists the most. A data scientist gets an average annual package of Rs 50 to 60 lakh.

Quality manager

Their job is not only to monitor the quality standards of the company’s products and services, but also to increase the quality in every way. The job of quality manager is considered good in the technology industry. The salary for this job is 40 to 50 lakhs per annum.

Computer hardware engineer

Their job is to research, design, test, make chip circuit boards for computer equipment. This includes repairing computer parts, assembling computers, building networks, etc. People who work as computer hardware engineers also get an average package of Rs 40 to 50 lakh.

Security analysis

The way everything is going digital today, cyber threats are also on the rise. Cyber ​​attacks are currently the biggest threat to any company, so considering their security, all companies hire experts who can protect them from such attacks and protect their computer systems. This is the reason why information security analysis jobs are in high demand right now. Security Analysis can join any good company and take an annual package of Rs 40 to 50 lakh depending on your ability.

Project manager

Almost all companies require a project manager, so if we talk in the field of IT, becoming a project manager would be a great option in the future. Nowadays, engaging employees and taking work online and offline from outside the office demonstrates the skills and leadership of a project manager. For this, the candidate must have an understanding of hybrid project management software methods. The salary of a project manager can be 30 to 40 lakhs per annum.

RPA professional job

Currently, robotic process automation is growing at twice the speed. This includes job profiles such as RPA Developer, RPA Analytics or RPA Architect. The job of these experts is to complete all tasks using software and bots. It also includes experience working on platforms like Visual Basic, NIT, JavaScript, SQL, CSS, HTML and Python. According to RPA Professional Company, a person can easily take a package of Rs 30 to 40 lakh.

Mobile app developer

Today is the age of computers and mobiles. Smartphones have become a part of almost everyone’s daily life. As a result, the demand for mobile apps is also steadily increasing. As an app developer career option, companies are looking for candidates who can create user-friendly interfaces for a variety of mobile platforms, including iOS, Android and Windows. The app developer can take a package of Rs 20 to 30 lakh or more depending on his ability.

Cloud computing professional

With the digital makeover of everything these days, online businesses are becoming more dependent on software and apps that run on the cloud. With this, the career prospects in this field are constantly increasing. At the moment companies are looking for cloud computing professionals like Cloud Architect, Cloud Software Engineer, Cloud Infrastructure Engineer. Cloud computing professionals can take a package of Rs 20 to 30 lakh depending on their experience.