Apply for recruitment in railways, no exam, no application fee, age limit 15 years

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway had invited applications for 1,664 posts of Trade Apprentices. Today is the last day to apply for these posts. If any interested candidates have not applied yet, they can apply online by visiting the official website of North Central Railway RRC at rrcpryj.org today, 1st September at 11.59 PM. Candidates applying for these posts do not have to give any exam. This recruitment will be done on the basis of 10th class and ITI marks. A merit list will be prepared on the basis of these marks. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of this merit list.

In the merit of the posts for which the qualification of 10th pass has been sought, 50% weightage will be given to the marks of 10th and 50% weightage will be given to the marks of ITI. In the posts for which the qualification of 8th pass has been sought, the average marks of 8th and ITI will be taken. Talking about the application fee for these posts, general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas SC, ST and women candidates will not have to pay any application fee. Fee payment can be done through online mode.

Talking about the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate should be 15 years and maximum 24 years. Age will be calculated from 1st September 2021. The upper age limit will be relaxed by three years for OBC category, five years for SC/ST category candidates and ten years for physically handicapped.

Talking about studies, the candidate should be 10th pass with at least 50% marks from a recognized institute or board and ITI certificate (recognized by NCVT) in the trade related to the post. Whereas Welder (Gas & Electric), Wireman & Carpenter should have 8th class and ITI/Trade certificate. Direct link to check notification https://www.rrcpryj.org/Downloads/Notification-Act-Apprentice-English.pdf Is.

