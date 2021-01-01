BHEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Medical Officer Specialist posts at careers.bhel.in. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the 27 posts of Medical Officer (Specialist) in E2 Grade at Trichy, Bhopal, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Ranipet, Jagdishpur, Visakhapatnam and Delhi. Interested candidates by 7 September official website careers.bhel.in You can apply online.

For recruitment to these posts, candidate should have MBBS degree and post graduation degree in relevant subject. Along with this, they should also have one year experience. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should not be more than 37 years to apply. However, there will be a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit for SC/ ST category candidates and 3 years for OBC category candidates. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

tell that BHEL Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Through this recruitment will be done for 2 posts of Anesthesia, 9 posts of Medicine, 1 post of Radiology, 3 posts of General Surgery, 3 posts of Pathology, 1 post of Paediatrics and many other posts. Of the 27 vacant posts of Medical Officer, 12 posts of General Category, 3 posts of EWS category, 6 posts of OBC category, 4 posts of SC category and 2 posts of ST category are reserved. The selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary ranging from Rs 70000 to Rs 200000 per month. Apart from the basic pay, other facilities will also be provided to the candidates.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer on the basis of Interview. Interested candidates by 7 September official website careers.bhel.in You can apply online. To apply, apart from uploading all the required documents, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 354. For more details you can check the official website.

UPSC: Himanshu, who once failed in engineering, is today an IAS officer, was successful in the first attempt itself