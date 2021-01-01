CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification released for the post of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer at psc.cg.gov.in. Check here for details

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO) A notification has been issued for the recruitment of the posts. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website from September 8.psc.cg.gov.in can apply on. The last date to apply is 7 October 2021.

Through this process, a total of 67 posts of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer will be recruited. In which, there are 26 posts for general category, 8 posts for OBC, 10 posts for SC and 23 posts for ST. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 38,100 to Rs 1,20,400 per month under Pay Matrix Level 9.

CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021 Candidate should have LLB degree from a recognized university. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 21 years to 30 years to apply. Apart from this, the age limit for the original residents of Chhattisgarh has been fixed from 21 years to 40 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information, candidates can check official notification.

Interested candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer in Chhattisgarh can apply online through the official website of the Commission, psc.cg.gov.in from 8 September to 7 October 2021. To apply, SC / ST / OBC category candidates of Chhattisgarh will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Whereas, other candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. For more details you can check the official website.

