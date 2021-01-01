DSSSB Admit Card 2021: Admit Card for online CBT released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check here how to download

DSSSB Admit Card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the exam to be held on 4th September, 5th September and 6th September. The candidates who have to appear in these examinations can visit the official website of the board dsssb.delhi.gov.in You can download your admit card through

Let us inform that the online written examination for recruitment to the posts of TGT Maths and TGT Hindi will be held on 4 September. Whereas, for the posts of TGT Hindi, TGT Bengali, Technical Assistant Electrical and TGT Sanskrit, the exam will be conducted on September 5 and for TGT Social Science on September 6. All the candidates to appear in these exams can download their admit card through these steps on the official website.

How to download DSSSB Admit Card 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM SCHEDULED ON 4, 5 AND 6 SEPT 2021’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Here enter your application number and date of birth and then click on submit button.

Step 5: Now you can download your admit card and take a printout also.

The recruitment exam was recently conducted by the board for the posts of TGT Computer Science, Technical Assistant, Caretaker, TGT Special Education, Steno Hindi and other posts. During DSSSB Exam 2021, all the candidates will have to follow all the rules of Kovid-19 prevention like wearing of mask, social distancing etc. Candidates can get information like exam time and center through admit card. Candidates must not forget to carry their identity proof along with the admit card and a photocopy of the same on the day of examination. Candidates can check the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in for the latest updates related to the exam.

