DSSSB Admit Card 2021 released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, know here how to downlead DSSSB TGT hall ticket

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for TGT exam. Candidates who are going to appear in DSSSB TGT Mathematics exam to be held on 02 September can download DSSSB TGT Admit Card from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB has also uploaded the admit card of the exam on 31st August 2021 for the post of Junior Assistant (Post Code – 95/20). The link to download DSSSB Admit Card is also given below.

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2021

To download the admit card, first of all visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

On the home page of the website you will find the link ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM DATED 28.08.2021 FOR POST CODE 18/20 AND 48/20’. Click on it.

On clicking, a new page will open. Here you have to enter your application number and date of birth.

After entering the details submit it. Once submitted, your admit card will be displayed on the screen in front of you. Now you will be able to download it.

The candidates will have to follow the COVID-19 related safety measures at the exam centre. A total of 200 questions will be asked in the exam for this recruitment. Each question will be of 1 mark. You will get 2 hours to complete the entire paper. DSSSSB had conducted the Tier 1 written exam scheduled on 01, 02, 07, 08, 14, 21, 28 August 2021 for TGT Computer Science, Lab Assistant, Technical Assistant, Care Tech, TGT Special Education, Steno Hindi & Other Posts .

Section A: In the exam, 20 questions of 20 marks will be asked from General Awareness. 20 questions of 20 marks will be asked from General Intelligence and Reasoning. 20 questions of 20 marks will be asked from Arithmetic and Numerical Ability. 20 questions of 20 marks will be asked in the English Language Test. 20 questions of 20 marks will be asked in the Hindi language test.

Section B: In this, 100 questions of 100 marks will be asked from Technology Methodology.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/72184/login.html.

