IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2021: Scorecard for preliminary exam released at ibps.in. Download with these steps

IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has CRP-RRBS-X-Officers Scale I The score card of the online preliminary examination held for the the candidate who RRB PO Preliminary Exam had appeared for the official website of IBPS now ibps.in You can check the score card on

tell that IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Held from 1 August to 7 August. The result of this preliminary exam was released on 24th August and now the score card of this exam has been issued. For the candidates who successfully pass this exam IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Will be held on 25 September 2021. All the candidates can check the Preliminary Exam Scorecard through these steps on the official website.

How to check IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Step 2: After that click on the link ‘Click here to view your scorecard for Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-X-Officers Scale I’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth here.

Step 5: After that enter the captcha code and click on the login button.

Step 6: Now the score card will appear on your screen. You can also download and take a print out of it.

Candidates who qualify RRB PO Preliminary Exam will have to appear for Mains Exam. Thereafter the candidates who qualify the Mains exam will be called for the interview round, after which the final selection list will be released. The candidates who successfully clear all the stages will be appointed in the Regional Rural Bank. For more details candidates can check the official website.

