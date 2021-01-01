Indian Army Recruitment 2021: New notice released regarding postponement of recruitment rally. Check here for latest updates

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has postponed the recruitment rally to be held at New Amritsar Military Station (NAMS), Khasa Cantonment from 6 September to 25 September 2021 in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot. All the candidates can visit the official website of Indian Army. joinindianarmy.nic.in You can check the latest updates on

Through this process, the recruitment was to be done for the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman. For recruitment to these posts, candidates had to register from July 8 to August 21. At the same time, the admit card of the candidates to appear in the recruitment rally was to be issued between August 22 and August 31.

Apart from this, Indian Army had recently issued notice to postpone recruitment rally in Tiruchirappalli, Ahmednagar and Varanasi. The recruitment rally at these places was to be held from September 6 to September 30. In view of the COVID-19 situation across the country, the Army has decided to postpone the recruitment rally. The new date for attending the recruitment rally will be released later.

Explain that for recruitment to the post of Soldier General Duty, the candidate should have passed matriculation with at least 35% or equivalent. Soldier Technical: 10+2 pass in Science with at least 50% marks or equivalent. Whereas, for the post of Soldier Tradesman, it is necessary to have class 10th pass and ITI in the relevant trade. Talking about the age limit, for the recruitment on Soldier General Duty, the candidate’s age should be between 17 1/2 years to 21 years. Whereas, for other posts, the candidate’s age should be between 17 1/2 years to 23 years. Candidates keep checking the official website for latest updates.

