Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Assam Police Admit Card 2021 of PST PET for remaining districts to be issued on September 1 at slprbassam.in

Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), has conducted PET and Physical Standard Test (PET) for Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Catcher, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Nagaon, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts. PST) admit card. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process for 2391 Constable UB Posts and 4271 Constable AB Posts can download it once released. More details about Assam Police Recruitment 2021 is available on official website slprbassam.in.

Earlier, the Assam Police Recruitment Board had released the PST/PET admit cards for 15 other districts. Assam Police Admit Card 2021 for these districts was given earlier as the exam for these candidates is going to start from September 1, 2021.

Candidates must download their Assam Police Admit Card 2021, as it is one of the mandatory documents to appear in the exam. The PST/PET in the following districts will start on the dates mentioned in the official notice.

Assam Police Admit Card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, slprbassam.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Assam Police Admit Card’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter mobile number, email ID or application ID to login.

Step 4: View and download Assam Police Admit Card 2021.

Step 5: Take a print of the admit card for any future reference.

Exam will be held on this date

Box – September 24, 2021

Barpeta – September 13, 2021

Bongaigaon – September 24, 2021

Cachar – September 13, 2021

Dibrugarh – September 25, 2021

Goalpara – October 05, 2021

Golaghat – September 13, 2021

Kamrup – September 09, 2021

Kokrajhar – September 24, 2021

Lakhimpur – September 23, 2021

Majuli – October 27, 2021

Nalbari – September 27, 2021

Nagaon – September 24, 2021

South Salmara – November 05, 2021

Tinsukia – October 21, 2021

Candidates who have applied twice or separately for AB and UB constable will get admit card for one post only. In case of any discrepancy, while downloading the admit card, candidates have to contact the help desk on 8826762317 from 10 AM to 5 PM or email at [email protected] Candidates have to visit the official website to download their Assam Police Admit Card 2021.