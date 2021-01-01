Principal Recruitment 2021: PPSC Principal Recruitment 2021 119 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online at ppsc.gov.in

Principal Recruitment 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has published a notification on the official website ppsc.gov.in for recruitment to the post of Principal (Group-A) in the Department of School Education. According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 119. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PPSC Recruitment 2021 through the official website of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) at ppsc.gov.in on or before 27 September 2021.

According to the notification released by Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), this recruitment process is being done to fill 119 posts. Selected candidates for the posts of principal will be given a pay scale of Rs 56100. For complete details of pay scale candidates refer official notification.

General category candidates should have passed Master’s degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or Engineering in any stream from a recognized University or Institute with minimum 50% marks in aggregate to apply for the post of Principal. And SC / ST / OBC / PWD candidates should have a master’s degree with 45% marks. For complete details of educational qualification candidates refer the official notice.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), the minimum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 18 years and the maximum age is 37 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated from 01-01-2021. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. SC/ST of all states and only backward class candidates of Punjab state will have to pay application fee of Rs.750/-. Only Ex-Servicemen of Punjab State, EWS, PWD, LDESM Punjab Candidates have to pay 500 Application Fee. General category candidates have to pay 1500 application fee. For complete information about age limit and application fee, candidates refer to the official notification.

Indian Army has issued a new notice, now this recruitment rally has been postponed

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) ppsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is September 27, 2021.