RPSC Notice 2021: Notice released for Assistant Engineer Interview Schedule at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check here how to download

RPSC Notice 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Exam 2018. all candidates RPSC Assistant Engineer Interview Schedule 2021 Commission’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Can check on.

As per the short notice issued by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Exam 2018 Interview will be held from 7th September to 30th September 2021. Please note that only 1024 candidates will be interviewed during this period. The interview schedule of all other candidates will be released within the stipulated time. Candidates can download the interview schedule notification from the official website by following these steps.

How to download RPSC Assistant Engineer Interview Schedule 2021 Notification

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of the commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then go to the News section appearing on the home page.

Step 3: After this, ‘Press Note Regarding Interview Dates for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Click on the link ‘Exam 2018’.

Step 4: Then a new page of RPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 will open in front of you.

Step 5: Now you can download this interview schedule and also take printout of it.

The candidates must carry the original copies of all the required documents to appear in the interview for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer. Candidates will not be allowed to attend the interview without the documents. Apart from this, the candidates will also have to follow the guidelines issued by the state and central government related to corona. For more details candidates can check the official website.

