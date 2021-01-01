Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 Update including BHEL, RSMSSB, RPSC, India Post, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Railway Recruitment, Police Recruitment and other job in government department
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: India Post has released the notification for the recruitment of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC and Multi Tasking Staff Posts under Sports Quota in Haryana Circle.
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the government jobs that came out across the country. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts from 8 September on the official website psc.cg.gov.in. Through this process, a total of 67 posts of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer will be recruited. Further Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) invited applications from Medical Professionals for recruitment to Specialist posts in E2 Grade for Hospitals, Dispensaries, Offices etc. in Trichy, Bhopal, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Ranipet, Jagdishpur, Visakhapatnam and Delhi. Huh. Interested candidates can apply online through official website careers.bhel.in latest by 7 September. A total of 27 posts of Medical Officer (Specialist) will be recruited through this process.
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE
India Post has released the notification for the recruitment of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC and Multi Tasking Staff Posts under Sports Quota in Haryana Circle. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment through offline mode in the prescribed format till 29 September 2021. Candidates who have already applied under Notification No. R&E/34-3/2015-2019/Sports Quota need not apply again.
UPSC: Himanshu, who once failed in engineering, is today an IAS officer, was successful in the first attempt itself
Live Updates
1:28 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UKSSSC Recruitment Vacancy Details
Through this process, 164 posts will be recruited. In which 161 posts of Driver, 2 posts of Enforcement Driver and 1 post of Dispatch Rider are included.
1:10 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UKSSSC Recruitment 2021
Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Driver, Enforcement Driver and Dispatch Rider posts. Interested candidates will be able to apply for recruitment to these posts through the commission’s official website sssc.uk.gov.in till 10 October 2021.
12:42 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for RPSC Recruitment
Candidates can apply for the post of Statistical Officer from 3 September 2021 to 2 October 2021 through the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Before applying, candidates must check their eligibility.
12:14 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The selected candidate will get this much salary in RPSC recruitment
Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary under Pay Matrix Level 12. Apart from the salary, the candidates will also get a grade pay of Rs 4,800.
11:51 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: RPSC Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 43 posts of Statistical Officer will be recruited through this process. In which, 17 posts are for general category, 5 posts for SC, 9 posts for ST, 6 posts for OBC, 4 posts for EWS and 2 posts for MBC.
11:31 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: RPSC Recruitment 2021
Rajasthan Public Service Commission has issued a notification for the recruitment of Planning Department. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment from September 3. The last date to apply is 2 October 2021.
11:07 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for CGPSC ADPPO
Interested candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer in Chhattisgarh can apply online through the official website of the Commission, psc.cg.gov.in from 8 September to 7 October 2021. To apply, SC / ST / OBC category candidates of Chhattisgarh will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Whereas, other candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400.
10:34 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment
Candidate should have LLB degree from a recognized university. Candidate age should be between 21 years to 30 years to apply. Apart from this, the age limit for the original residents of Chhattisgarh has been fixed from 21 years to 40 years.
10:03 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The selected candidate for the post of CGPSC ADPPO will get this salary
Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 38,100 to Rs 1,20,400 per month under Pay Matrix Level 9.
9:40 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment Vacancy Details
Through this process, a total of 67 posts of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer will be recruited. In which, there are 26 posts for general category, 8 posts for OBC, 10 posts for SC and 23 posts for ST.
9:21 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts from 8 September on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
#Sarkari #NaukriResult #LIVE #Updates #Latest #Govt #Job #Sarkari #Naukari #Notification #Sarkari #Naukari #Update #including #BHEL #RSMSSB #RPSC #India #Post #Indian #Army #Indian #Navy #Railway #Recruitment #Police #Recruitment #job #government #department
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.