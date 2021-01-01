SSC GD Constable 2021: Application process to end 31 August 2021 for 25271 posts ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), SSC GD Constable 2021 registration process will end on August 31, 2021. The objective of this recruitment drive is to fulfill the vacancy of 25,271 posts. The registration link for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment is available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Through this process Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), A total of 25271 posts will be recruited in Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles.

According to the notification released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the total number of vacancies is 25,271 out of which, 7545 posts of BSF, 8464 posts of CISF, 3806 posts of SSB, 1431 posts of ITBP and 240 posts of SSF are included.

SSC GD Constable 2021: apply like this

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Apply’ menu available on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Step 4: Log in using the candidate’s username and password.

Step 5: Fill the application form, pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a print of the application form for future reference.

To apply, candidates must have passed class 10th. Along with this, the age of the candidates should be between 18 years to 23 years. Successfully applied candidates will be called for Computer Based Test. The exam date will be announced soon. The last date to apply is 31 August 2021. Check official notification for detailed information.