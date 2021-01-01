Teacher Recruitment 2021: Application process for 6720 teacher recruitment will start from September 4, read full details

Teacher Recruitment 2021: Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 notification has been released by the Director of Secondary Education, Odisha. The purpose of the recruitment is to recruit contractually trained graduate teachers in Arts, Science and Telugu streams. The online application process will start on September 4, 2021 at 11 AM at dseodisha.in. The last date to apply is 30 September 2021 till 6 PM. The written test for Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 is tentatively scheduled for the third week of October 2021. The selection for the recruitment will be done through written examination.

To qualify, a general category candidate has to secure at least 25% marks in Paper I and 35% marks in Paper-II. Candidates are given the link below for important dates and other details of Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021. Through this recruitment process 3136 posts of TGT Arts, 1842 posts of TGT Science (PCM), 1717 posts of TGT Science (CBZ) and 25 posts of Telugu Teacher will be filled.

Candidate applying for this recruitment must be able to read and write Odia and must be a citizen of India. Candidates must go through the official notification and read the eligibility criteria carefully before filling the application form.

Shortlisted candidates from the rank list will be called for document verification at the district level. The Council will intimate the venue and dates of verification on the website after shortlisting the candidates. Candidates should read the official notification to get more details about Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021.

TGT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree with 50% marks in the relevant field from a recognized College/University.

Candidate should have passed HSC exam conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.

Candidate should have passed +2 / Higher Secondary Examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha with Oriya as one of the test eligible subject.

Candidate applying for Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 should be between 21 to 32 years of age.

