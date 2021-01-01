UP Police SI Admit Card 2021: UP Police Recruitment SI admit card released, here is the direct link to download

UP Police SI Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow has released the list of selected candidates for the written examination on the official website for recruitment to the various posts of Sub Inspector. Candidates can download the UPPRPB PET Qualified Candidates List PDF through the official website.

UP Police SI CBT 2021 is scheduled to be held on 5th September 2021 at various examination centers including Exxon Montessori Girls Degree College, Alamnagar Road, Rajajipuram, Near State Bank of India, Saadatganj, Lucknow, 226003 in Lucknow. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download UP Police SI Admit Card 2021 by using Roll Number and Date of Birth.

All the provisional candidates have to download the UP Police SI Admit Card 2021 and attest the photo and verify at the exam centre. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions given on the admit card. Candidates will have to confirm the date and time on the admit card and appear on the same day. All those who will not be able to appear in the written test will not get any other chance to appear in the exam.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on 04 December 2020, 05 December 2020, 11 February 2021, 20 March 2021 and 26 June 2021 and for the post of Platoon Commander 14 November 2019, 06 March 2020, 25 September 2020, 04 December 2020, 05 December 2020 and was held on 26 June 2021. The list of selected candidates has now been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download the UPPRPB PET Qualified Candidates List PDF from the direct link given here. The direct link to download the admit card is https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/app/E1230K81230/.

