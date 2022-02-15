Jodhaa Akbar clocks 14 years- Hrithik Roshan remembers the shooting experience, calls it unforgettable | ‘Jodha Akbar’ completes 14 years – Hrithik Roshan said, ‘I will never forget the experience of shooting this film’

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer ‘Jodha Akbar’ completes 14 years of release today. This historical drama released in the year 2008 was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It would not be wrong to say that the film is still loved by Hrithik-Aish fans as much as it got 14 years ago.

Hrithik had made special preparations for this film, as a result of which he is still appreciated for the character of Akbar played in the film. Hrithik has shared his experience on the completion of 14 years of the film.

Aamir Khan again changed the release date of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ – thanked the ‘Adipurush’ team, clashed with Akshay Kumar ” title=”Aamir Khan again changed the release date of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ – thanked the ‘Adipurush’ team, clashed with Akshay Kumar “/>Aamir Khan again changed the release date of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ – thanked the ‘Adipurush’ team, clashed with Akshay Kumar

Says the superstar, “Shooting for Jodhaa Akbar in Sanganer was an experience I will never forget. It felt like a home away from home and we were isolated from the rest of the world while shooting there. I am lucky. It was that I got a chance to enjoy the culture and artistic beauty of that city. I also got an opportunity to meet the local people who used to visit the sets in large numbers and the love was extremely over-welcoming.”

The actor added, “I had to work on my Urdu for the period drama and learn the art of sword fighting among other demands for action sequences. Jodhaa Akbar was an incredibly enriching experience for me as an actor. Was.”

Recently, on the special occasion of his birthday, Hrithik’s first look from his much awaited film ‘Vikram Vedha’ was released which has been well received by the audience, industry and critics. Also, the superstar will soon be seen in the film ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary As film Jodhaa Akbar clocks 14 years, actor Hrithik Roshan remembers the shooting experience in Sanganer and calls it unforgettable.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 19:46 [IST]