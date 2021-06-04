Jodhi Meares attends The Upside runway show at Australian Fashion Week

High fashion gave solution to sensible activewear at Australian Fashion Week on Friday, with The Upside showcasing on the runway at Sydney’s Carriageworks.

And the model’s founder, mannequin and businesswoman Jodhi Meares, proved to be her personal finest commercial as she posed for photographs earlier than the catwalk kick-off.

The 50-year-old flaunted her toned pins in black leggings which she teamed with a black sweater bearing the label’s signature arched emblem.

Repping the model: Jodhi Meares was her personal finest commercial forward of her activewear label The Upside’s runway showcase at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney on Friday

Jodhi drew consideration to her ageless options by sporting natural-look make-up.

She additionally styled her brunette hair in unfastened waves, and completed off her sporty look with a pair of box-fresh white sneakers.

Different visitors at The Upside show included synchronised swimmer Olia Burtaev and mannequin Mimi Elashiry.

Sporty: The 50-year-old flaunted her toned pins in black leggings which she teamed with a black sweater bearing the label’s signature arched emblem

In good firm: Different visitors at The Upside show included mannequin Mimi Elashiry (left)

The sportswear designer is believed to be single following her cut up from British-Australian actor Dominic Purcell, 51, early final 12 months.

She was married to on line casino magnate James Packer from 1999 to 2002, however they continue to be mates and Jodhi spoke warmly of her ex-husband in his latest biography by writer Damon Kitney, The Value of Fortune: The Untold Story of Being James Packer.

After being cancelled final 12 months as a result of Covid-19 pandemic, Australian Fashion Week, based totally at Sydney’s Carriageworks, is the primary nationwide style show to be held stay wherever on the planet for greater than a 12 months.

Athletic: Synchronised swimmer Olia Burtaev additionally modelled activewear from The Upside

The five-day occasion coincides with the discharge of an EY report, from Excessive Fashion to Excessive Vis – detailing the financial contribution of Australia’s style and textiles sector.

In keeping with the Australian Fashion Council, which commissioned it, it is probably the most complete examine of the style and textiles trade ever completed in Australia.

It discovered the trade creates $7.2billion in export income for Australia, whereas the trade’s financial influence represents upwards of 1.5 per cent of the nationwide financial system.

Again in enterprise: After being cancelled final 12 months as a result of Covid-19 pandemic, Australian Fashion Week, based totally at Sydney’s Carriageworks, is the primary nationwide style show to be held stay wherever on the planet for greater than a 12 months

The examine additionally discovered the trade employs nearly half one million Australians, greater than mining and utilities, with ladies making up 77 per cent of the workforce.

Australian Fashion Council CEO Leila Naja Hibri mentioned the report highlighted the financial power of the style trade.

‘This ground-breaking report highlights the true financial clout of our dynamic and various trade,’ Ms Hibri mentioned.

‘Till now, the great worth of the trade’s financial contribution – and its predominantly feminine workforce – has not been absolutely recognised.

‘Now we will higher perceive the influence of this sector’s vital position in Australia’s inventive financial system, and the substantial potential of its future.’

This 12 months’s Fashion Week would be the largest since 2015, that includes Australia’s main and rising designers in addition to the collections of Indigenous style designers.

The week may have a renewed concentrate on sustainability and it is also the primary time in its 25-year historical past that the general public has been invited to attend, with 41 runway exhibits, workshops, panel talks, masterclasses in addition to stay podcasts.