Jodi Gordon shows off her slender figure in a blue swimsuit

Jodi Gordon posed for a photograph on Instagram with a good friend on Wednesday.

The actress wore a blue one-piece swimsuit as she and good friend and photographer Luke Dubbelde stood collectively on a seaside.

The 36-year-old captioned the photograph: ‘A breath of recent air.’

Plenty of celebrities commented on the photograph, together with Imogen Anthony and April Rose Pengilly.

Final yr, Jodi revealed that she’s formally going by her maiden identify once more – Gordon.

Though to followers she was largely referred to as Jodi Gordon all alongside, the actress took ex-husband Braith Anasta’s surname after they married.

Mum and daughter: Jodi had passed by Anasta for some years, however she just lately went again to her maiden identify of Gordon

Now, virtually six years after the couple break up, Jodi has lastly dropped the rugby league participant’s final identify.

Talking to The Each day Telegraph on Tuesday, the previous Neighbours star declared: ‘It’s Jodi Gordon’.

Jodi had passed by Anasta for some years, earlier saying she wished to maintain the identical surname as her daughter, Aleeia, six, who she shares with Braith.

Exes: Braith (left) and Jodi married in 2012 and welcomed Aleeia in 2014, earlier than calling it quits the next yr. Pictured collectively in 2015

Braith and Jodi married in 2012 and welcomed Aleeia in 2014, earlier than calling it quits the next yr.

The ex-NRL star started relationship private coach Rachael Lee, who has a son named Addison from a earlier relationship, in 2016.

They welcomed their first baby collectively, a daughter named Gigi, in January 2018.

Jodi is now with 30-year-old banker Sebastian Blackler.