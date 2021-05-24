Jodie Foster and wife Alexandra Hedison take romantic stroll through Hudson River Park in NYC

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster and her wife Alexandra Hedison took a romantic stroll through Manhattan’s 550-acre Hudson River Park on Monday.

April 20 marked the Los Angeles natives’ seventh wedding ceremony anniversary, and they’re nonetheless going robust.

The 58-year-old former baby star wore pink pants with a b&w sweater whereas the 51-year-old photographer sported an Military-green jacket and black joggers.

Jodie (born Alicia) has been on a little bit of a profession hiatus, however she’s excited to get again on a set as a director – not a lot as an actress.

‘The factor that I miss probably the most, unusually, is simply being on units, hanging out with all of the folks and making a film collectively,’ Foster informed UK’s Metro final month.

‘The appearing, I am comfortable to do much less typically and actually solely do it when it is one thing that actually feels significant to me, the place I really feel like I could make a significant contribution.’

Each of the Tales from the Loop director’s sons – Charles, 22; and Package, 19 – (with ex-partner Cydney Bernard) at the moment are in school: ‘So I suppose meaning I am an empty-nester for the primary time.’

Each of Foster’s sons – Package, 19; and Charles, 22 (pictured in 2016) – with ex-partner Cydney Bernard at the moment are in school: ‘So I suppose meaning I am an empty-nester for the primary time’

This month, a full-length model of an unreleased 2018 monitor titled Jodie Foster sung by SZA and produced by Tyler, The Creator resurfaced throughout SoundCloud.

It is unclear why the proficient twosome selected to call the leaked monitor after The Mauritanian actress or in the event that they ever intend on releasing it formally.

In the meantime, Alexandra’s work will subsequent be featured in ‘The Cussed Affect of Portray’ exhibit on the Boulder Museum of Up to date Artwork, which runs June 10 through September 6.

Colorado locals needs to be on the look-out as it is very probably Foster would attend opening evening festivities with Hedison.

Staff: It is unclear why the proficient twosome selected to call the leaked monitor after The Mauritanian actress or in the event that they ever intend on releasing it formally