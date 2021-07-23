‘Joe Bell’ Review: Far Trek

On the whole, audiences don’t go to the movies to watch rude people indulge in tedious pursuits, no matter how noble or well-meaning. And I’ve seen few more boring motion pictures this year than Mark Wahlberg trudging through America as the lead character in “Joe Bell,” a drama that falls with its feet on the asphalt and its heart set on redemption. .

Directed with seriousness by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film features the true story of Joe, an Oregon factory worker who decides to march to New York in honor of his gay son, Jadin (Reid Miller) . Joe’s mission is to raise awareness of the dangers of bullying, which 15-year-old Jadin endured daily at the hands of cruel classmates before he ended his life. As featured here, however (the screenplay is by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry), the Father’s true mission is atonement.