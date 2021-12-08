Joe Biden and the Political Limits of Competence

Sign up here To go to politics in your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In August 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary filled with uncertainty, Joseph R. Biden Jr. hosted a roundtable discussion with a number of black political journalists in Washington, DC.

Objective stated: To commend his support in the black community, to shed light on the same constituency which eventually helped him to get party nomination. As Mr Biden spoke for more than 90 minutes, he also stated his governing philosophy.

When I pressured Mr. Biden on why his strategic agenda would succeed in Washington after Republicans repeatedly blocked the efforts of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, Mr. Biden made it clear that those rules would not apply to him. He, unlike Mr. Obama, had a decades-long relationship in Congress, that of Donald J. Trump’s historically chaotic presidency would have been a success, and he was popular even among Republicans, he said.

“Part of the president’s role is to persuade,” he said. If Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell blocks him, he says: “Guess what? I’m going to Kentucky and I’m going to preach. “