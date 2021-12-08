Joe Biden and the Political Limits of Competence
In August 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary filled with uncertainty, Joseph R. Biden Jr. hosted a roundtable discussion with a number of black political journalists in Washington, DC.
Objective stated: To commend his support in the black community, to shed light on the same constituency which eventually helped him to get party nomination. As Mr Biden spoke for more than 90 minutes, he also stated his governing philosophy.
When I pressured Mr. Biden on why his strategic agenda would succeed in Washington after Republicans repeatedly blocked the efforts of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, Mr. Biden made it clear that those rules would not apply to him. He, unlike Mr. Obama, had a decades-long relationship in Congress, that of Donald J. Trump’s historically chaotic presidency would have been a success, and he was popular even among Republicans, he said.
“Part of the president’s role is to persuade,” he said. If Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell blocks him, he says: “Guess what? I’m going to Kentucky and I’m going to preach. “
Two years later, with declining voter turnout, a stagnant agenda, and growing fears among Democrats that Republican shelling is inevitable in next year’s midterm elections, Mr. Biden is learning the limits of that policy. Projecting capabilities did not motivate enough skeptical Americans to be vaccinated against coronavirus. His recognition of making the Washington deal – while crucial in passing the bilateral infrastructure package – did not move the needle on issues such as the right to vote, police reform or raising the minimum wage. Mr. McConnell, as the Senate minority leader, is still playing the leading role of obstructing Democrats. And Mr. Biden, who is proud of his ability to campaign in largely white, conservative areas, has lost ground among white voters without a college degree.
According to Pew Research, now six out of 10 white adults say they are Mr. Dislikes Biden’s presidency.
The challenges have helped explain Mr Biden’s subtle changes in recent months, which have caught the attention of activists and some MPs. The prospect of a Republican “Epiphany” or Mr. McConnell’s Kentucky backyard is out of the question. The White House, and its congressional agenda, is in the hands of more moderate Democratic senators, such as Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kirsten Cinema of Arizona.
During a crucial period of negotiations for Mr Biden’s “Build Back Better” social spending package at a town hall event with CNN in October, the president surprised some political observers and reversed his role in the Senate’s Phillipsster, 60-vote. Threshold which has often hindered ambitious legislation.
Mr Biden – who was in his Senate and was vehemently opposed to the removal of Philibuster during the 2020 presidential campaign – said he was ready to change his role, especially on voting rights.
“We have to get to the point where we basically change the filibuster,” Mr Biden said. It “remains to be seen what exactly this means – whether we just straighten out the end of Phillipsster.”
When the show’s host, Anderson Cooper, directly asked Mr Biden: “When it comes to voting rights – I’m clear, though – you’ll entertain the idea of removing the filibuster on that one point. Is that right? “
The president replied, “And maybe more.”
His words will have far-reaching implications in the short term (many Democratic senators, including Mr. Manchin and Ms. Cinema, are opposed to ending Philibuster), but they are another sign that the White House is catching on with its scope. Political challenges.
Democratic donor and strategist Steve Phillips said the party’s desire to please white conservative and independent voters should not come at the expense of stimulating their cross-ethnic liberal base.
“I don’t think the White House and the largest and most influential voice in the Democratic Party believe in a base stimulus and consolidation strategy,” Mr Phillips said. “I think with the right language and vocabulary we are still clinging to the whole myth that we can win some more white voters.”
Democrat leaders are excited that the three-legged stool of the Coronavirus Relief Package signed by Mr Biden in March, the Infrastructure Act passed in November and the still-negotiated spending agreement are enough to move the party forward before the midterm elections. Some of Mr Biden’s close associates have blamed the news media and said that if voters felt unrealistic about what the party had given this year, how could it be reported.
“Why do we have to do the president’s entire agenda in his first year in office,” said South Carolina Representative James E. A close ally of the House Democrats and Biden, Cliburn said.
But it was Mr Biden who promised ambitious action on climate change, the right to vote, the minimum wage, criminal justice and police reform. And members of his own party are concerned that the White House is losing a critical window for courage, not merit.
“It’s not that these things didn’t happen,” said Corey Bush, a Democrat and House Progressive Missouri representative. “We were talking about them. We were pushing these things, we were organizing around those bills and we don’t have them yet.
