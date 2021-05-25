Joe Biden condemns forced landing of Ryanair flight in Belarus, backs EU sanctions-World News , Firstpost



EU leaders agreed on Monday to chop air hyperlinks with Belarus, and the bloc mentioned it could undertake additional ‘focused financial sanctions’ in opposition to Belarusian authorities

Washington: US president Joe Biden slammed Belarus on Monday for the “outrageous” act of forcing a flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk the place a dissident journalist onboard was arrested.

“This outrageous incident and the video Mr Pratasevich seems to have made below duress are shameful assaults on each political dissent and the liberty of the press,” Biden mentioned, utilizing an alternate spelling of the activist’s title, after Belarusian TV broadcast video of Roman Protasevich “confessing” to expenses of organising mass unrest.

“I welcome the information that the European Union has known as for focused financial sanctions and different measures, and have requested my workforce to develop acceptable choices to carry accountable these accountable,” Biden added in his assertion.

Belarus’ strongman chief Alexander Lukashenko sparked worldwide outrage by dispatching a fighter jet Sunday to intercept the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying Protasevich, 26, and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega.

EU leaders agreed Monday to chop air hyperlinks with Belarus, and the bloc mentioned it could undertake additional “focused financial sanctions” in opposition to Belarusian authorities so as to add to the 88 regime figures and 7 corporations already on a blacklist over a crackdown on Opposition.

The TV footage confirmed Protasevich, who may face 15 years in jail, with darkish markings on his brow, saying he was being handled “in response to the legislation.”

“The US joins nations world wide in calling for his launch, in addition to for the discharge of the tons of of political prisoners who’re being unjustly detained by the Lukashenka regime,” Biden mentioned.

The White Home added that Nationwide Safety Advisor Jake Sullivan had spoken to exiled Opposition chief Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, to convey “the USA’ robust assist for the calls for of the Belarusian folks for democracy, human rights, and basic freedoms.