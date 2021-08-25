Joe Biden Defends Exit from Afghanistan as Best Decision: President Joe Biden Afghanistan Latest News and Updates: US President Biden Says – Our Mission in Afghanistan Succeeded

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden addressed for the first time since the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. “Our goal has been achieved,” Joe Biden told the nation after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. “We have maintained peace in Afghanistan for 20 years,” Biden said. The US President said that no one else could have done what we did.“Despite the presence of the Taliban, we expelled those who wanted to leave,” Biden said. We pulled out a million people. Meanwhile, security at Kabul airport was also tightened. The Taliban was forced into a ceasefire. They claimed that we evacuated more than 1.25 lakh people from there.

Donald Trump calls on Taliban to return US weapons and money, otherwise army will drop bombs

Afghanistan’s power with the Taliban – Joe Biden

“We would love to work closely with the Afghanistan front,” Biden said. The Taliban is now in power in Afghanistan. Thousands will no longer be able to be sent there. The land of Afghanistan should not be used for terrorists against us or any other country.

US leaves Afghanistan: Last plane takes off … US evacuates Afghanistan before deadline

We want to keep the world safe– Joe Biden

“We want to keep the world safe,” Biden said. You have seen the situation in Somalia and other countries. He described the withdrawal from Afghanistan as part of his strategy and said time would tell how he could strengthen himself without US troops.

What will happen in Afghanistan after August 31? 98 countries, including the United States, have signed agreements with the Taliban

‘Our work is not done yet … America’s interest is our goal’

The President of the United States said that we can say that our work is not yet complete. In the situation of two decades ago, we decided it was right. We are facing competition from China. China and Russia are ahead in their competition. Our goals must be clear and the core principle must be based on American interests.

‘Pakistan behind Taliban’, what did Afghan pop star say about India?

It will always help the Afghan people–Joe Biden

“We will always help the Afghan people,” Biden said. For women, for children, we are ready to fight for their rights around the world but it will not be based on violence. We will try to ensure human rights in a political way.

The Taliban’s declaration is to have good relations with India



Spent huge sums in Afghanistan for two decades–Joe Biden

“We’ve spent a lot of money in Afghanistan over the last two decades,” Biden said. We can use this amount for development work in our country. “Hundreds of people are committing suicide every day in America, we have to think about them,” he said. The 20-year battle was tough for us. We need to work in this direction to make the future more secure. The US mission is over.

US hands over Afghanistan to Pakistan: Kamar Aga READ Also Union Minister arrives at the house of a living soldier: Instead of being martyred, Union Minister Narayan Swamy arrives at the house of a living soldier to pay homage