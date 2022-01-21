Joe Biden taps Star Jones to lead heritage board





WASHINGTON — President Biden has chosen lawyer and tv persona Star Jones Lugo to lead a U.S. authorities company that identifies and protects websites of historic significance to the U.S. in Japanese Europe.

The White Home introduced Friday that Jones would be the chair of the U.S. Fee for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Overseas, which is tasked with safeguarding websites related to teams impacted by Nazism, communism and the Chilly Conflict.

Jones is a one-time prosecutor and former cohost of ABC’s “The View,” and can turn into a decide on the tv present “Divorce Court docket” this fall.

Biden, who picks seven members to the company’s unpaid 21-person board, additionally chosen Invoice Shaheen, the husband of New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, to the fee.