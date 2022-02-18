Joe Burrow complained of Super Bowl pimple



Long before Aaron Donald chased him, Joe Barrow was fired by Acne. Just a few minutes before the Super Bowl took to the field for LVI, a pimple in particular caused an uproar.

“I got a jit right in the middle of my lips,” Burroughs told teammates. “Super Bowl Day, incredible.”

Warm-up with teammates Joe Mixon and Kevin Huber, Barrow joked about the unwanted facial features that appeared just minutes before the biggest game of his life.

Mixon seemed stunned to see the Bengal stain, and Huber looked at Barrow’s bump and asked: “Did you go on a first date?” Burrow nodded and smiled, “I’m 25. I’m tired of it.”

Little did he know that he would soon have to deal with even greater problems.

Had it not been for Burrow’s mic’d admissions, the zit would probably have gone unnoticed. His great play, on the other hand, was impossible to ignore. Burrow finished 22 of 33 Super Bowls for 263 yards, one touchdown and zero turnover. The second-year quarterback put up those impressive numbers despite being fired seven times and apparently being harassed throughout the evening.

The Twelve and the Bengals eventually dropped out of a championship, but hopefully things will pop up again next season.