Joe Manchin to prepare US climate plan
WASHINGTON — Joe Manchin, the powerful West Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate energy panel and earned half a million dollars from coal production last year, is preparing to remake President Biden’s climate law in a way that cuts down on fossil fuels. Despite this, there is an urgent call from scientists that countries need to move quickly away from coal, gas and oil to avert a climate disaster.
Mr Manchin has emerged as the key up-down vote in an already sharply divided Senate when pushed to pass Mr Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget bill that could reshape the nation’s social welfare network. . But Mr Biden also wants the bill to include an aggressive climate policy that would force utilities to stop burning fossil fuels and switch to wind, solar or nuclear power, sources that do not emit greenhouse gases. that are warming the planet.
As chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Manchin holds the pen and gavel of the Congressional panel, with authority to shape Biden’s ambitions.
But Mr Manchin is also closely associated with the fossil fuel industry. His beloved West Virginia ranks second in coal and seventh among 50 states in natural gas production. In the current election cycle, Mr Manchin has received more campaign donations from the oil, coal and gas industries than any other senator, according to data compiled by OpenSecrets, a research organization that tracks political spending.
He personally benefits from polluting industries: he owns between $1 million and $5 million in stock in Enersystems Inc., a coal brokerage firm he founded in 1988. He passed control of the firm to his son, Joseph, after being elected to the West. Virginia Secretary of State in 2000. Last year, Mr. Manchin earned $491,949 in dividends from his Enersystems stock, according to his Senate Financial Disclosure Report.
“It says something fascinating about our politics that we have a representative of fossil fuel interests creating policy that lowers our emissions from fossil fuels,” said Joseph Aldi, who worked under former President Barack Obama. Helped draft the climate change bill and now teaches at Harvard.
Mr. Munchkin’s spokesman Sam Runyon wrote in a statement that the senator is “in full compliance with Senate ethics and financial disclosure regulations. He continues to work to find a way forward on critical climate legislation that supports energy innovation and critical energy reliability.” maintains US leadership in the U.S..” He said Manchin had helped shape recent legislation that included some climate provisions, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed in the Senate last month.
During his 2010 Senate campaign, Manchin famously appeared in a television commercial in which he used a shotgun to poke bullet holes through Obama’s climate plan, “because it’s bad for West Virginia, ” They said. Recently, Mr Manchin has publicly acknowledged the contribution of fossil fuel pollution to rising global temperatures.
“There is no question that climate change is real or that human activities are driving it too much,” he wrote in a 2019 opinion article in the Washington Post, co-written with Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
But Mr Manchin has also made it clear that he does not support legislation that would end the burning of those fossil fuels – particularly coal and natural gas.
Now, Mr Manchin is preparing to write out the climate portion of the budget bill in a way that keeps natural gas flowing to power plants, according to people familiar with his thinking. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Mr Manchin supports some of the climate measures proposed by Mr Biden, but is working to ensure they protect and expand the use of coal and natural gas. He agrees with the president that communities dependent on fossil fuels deserve financial assistance as the country transitions to green energy. And he is a booster of carbon capture sequestration, a nascent technology that collects carbon emissions from smokestacks and buries them into the ground. If it becomes commercially viable, that technology could continue to power industries that burn coal, oil and gas.
But the most powerful climate system in the budget bill – and one that Mr Manchin intends to reshape – is a $150 billion program designed to replace most of the country’s coal and gas-fired power plants with wind, solar and nuclear power. Designed to change. next decade. Known as the Clean Electricity Demonstration Program, it will pay utilities to ratchet up the amount of electricity they produce from zero-emissions sources, and fix those that don’t.
As envisioned by the White House and House Democrats, the carrot-and-stick approach could transform the nation’s electricity sector, which is the second largest source of greenhouse pollution after transportation. Analysts say the policy is critical to Biden’s goal of producing 80 percent of electricity from zero-carbon sources by 2030 and 100 percent of clean electricity by 2035. It can also help reduce pollution from automobiles as electric cars and trucks will be drawing power from the grid powered by clean energy.
“This policy is an essential basis for rapidly reducing emissions in the most polluting sectors of the economy,” said Richard Newell, president of Resources for the Future, a nonpartisan energy and environmental research organization.
Mr Manchin’s version is widely expected to have less ambitious renewable energy requirements for electric power companies. His version could also reward utilities that build new power plants designed to burn natural gas. While it emits about half the carbon dioxide that coal does, natural gas is still a major contributor to global warming.
Fossil fuel lobbyists, utility executives and business leaders in West Virginia have been meeting, calling and emailing Mr. Manchin and his staff in an effort to shape the bill.
Many in recent interviews said they expect Mr Manchin’s plan to reward companies that increase their supply of clean energy – but the incentives will be smaller and require less. Under the version backed by the White House and House Democrats, companies would qualify for payments if they increase the amount of clean electricity supplied to customers by 4 percent per year by 2030. Mr Manchin is likely to reduce that requirement by 3 percent. years or less, two people familiar with the matter said.
It would still be business as usual: U.S. electric utilities increased their use of zero-carbon power sources by about 1.4 percent per year over the past five years. That usage increased by about 2.3 percent in 2020.
Mr. Aldi, Obama’s former climate adviser, said: “While this would be far less than President Biden would have wanted, it could still be the biggest action Congress has ever taken on climate change.”
Mr Manchin is also considering a provision that would pay utilities not only to use more clean energy but to switch from coal – an industry already collapsing – to natural gas. The incentive to use natural gas will be small but is designed to sustain The industry is running.
Among the industry executives Mr Manchin is listening closely to is Nick Akins, head of American Electric Power, an Ohio-based electric utility that serves 11 states, including West Virginia, and operates several of its power plants. For this West Virginia is dependent on coal. .
The two men have a long-standing working relationship and spoke earlier this month – each man has the other’s cellphone number.
Mr Akins said he wants Mr Manchin to slow the pace at which electric utilities need to migrate from dirty to clean fuel, and end fines against power companies that fail to switch to clean power sources. fail.
“He is a supporter of a clean energy future, just as we all are,” Mr Akins said. “But these changes take time. We can’t do all of that in eight years,” he said, referring to Mr. Biden’s goal of 80 percent clean electricity by 2030.
“And I don’t like punishment – we already have all the incentives in the world to continue this clean energy transition,” Mr Akins said.
Mr Aldi said removing the fine would significantly weaken the bill. “The penalty on pollution is really important,” he said. “All the analysis shows that if you put a fine on pollution you get a big reduction in carbon emissions. Take that away, and you have another government subsidy for renewable energy.”
Mr Manchin is also listening closely to his constituents. Earlier this month, the senator spent two days at the annual meeting of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, convened at the lavish Greenbrier resort, where “people lined up to talk to him about it,” said West President Steve Roberts said. Another old friend of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Mr. Manchin. “It’s something that’s been talked about in business circles in West Virginia probably every day within the last two or three weeks.”
Those conversations did not challenge the reality of climate change or the way the government should act to combat it, Mr. Roberts said. The main theme was “slow down,” he said.
“It wouldn’t annoy me at all if you said, ‘Yeah, it’s getting hot and people need to run their air conditioning up more.'” And Joe Manchin feels the same way,” Mr. Roberts said.
“But we think we have to be realistic about the elimination of carbon emissions,” he continued. “We’re not really sure whether combining demand and physics with world market issues will mean we can go from electricity to zero emissions by 2035, as President Biden wants.”
In May, the world’s leading energy agency said nations should stop approving new coal-fired power plants and new oil and gas fields, and stop approving gasoline-powered vehicles to prevent the most devastating effects of climate change. should be taken out quickly. Scientists have said the world needs to keep average global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, or risk irreversible damage. The planet has already warmed by about 1.1 degrees Celsius. On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “The world is on a disastrous path.”
Environmentalists and progressives are calling for immediate federal action and are concerned that Democrats only have a short window before the 2022 elections when they could lose control of Congress.
“This is not the time to give water to the biggest driver of reducing climate pollution,” said Tiernan Sittenfeld, a senior vice president for the League of Conservation Voters. “We are absolutely out of time when it comes to tackling the climate crisis.”
“Proposals now being weighed in by Mr Manchin could allow fossil fuels to be sustained as a major engine of the economy for longer periods of time,” said Michael Oppenheimer, a professor of geosciences at Princeton University.
When Mr Biden was asked last week whether he would sign a budget package with slimmed-down climate measures, he replied, “I am for more climate measures.”
