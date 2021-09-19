Joe Manchin to prepare US climate plan

WASHINGTON — Joe Manchin, the powerful West Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate energy panel and earned half a million dollars from coal production last year, is preparing to remake President Biden’s climate law in a way that cuts down on fossil fuels. Despite this, there is an urgent call from scientists that countries need to move quickly away from coal, gas and oil to avert a climate disaster.

Mr Manchin has emerged as the key up-down vote in an already sharply divided Senate when pushed to pass Mr Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget bill that could reshape the nation’s social welfare network. . But Mr Biden also wants the bill to include an aggressive climate policy that would force utilities to stop burning fossil fuels and switch to wind, solar or nuclear power, sources that do not emit greenhouse gases. that are warming the planet.

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Manchin holds the pen and gavel of the Congressional panel, with authority to shape Biden’s ambitions.

But Mr Manchin is also closely associated with the fossil fuel industry. His beloved West Virginia ranks second in coal and seventh among 50 states in natural gas production. In the current election cycle, Mr Manchin has received more campaign donations from the oil, coal and gas industries than any other senator, according to data compiled by OpenSecrets, a research organization that tracks political spending.