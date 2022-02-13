Joe Montana says Tom Brady is ‘crazy’ to retire: ‘I don’t think it’s done yet’



Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana doesn’t think Tom Brady is finished playing football.

Montana, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers, says TMZ Sports At a fanatical event in Los Angeles on Saturday night that he thought Brady was “crazy” to retire.

“Look at the team he has, why you want to leave it,” Montana explained. “I don’t think it’s done yet. I don’t think it’s over.”

Brady’s 2021 NFL season ended in a devastating defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs. Montana believes the loss will encourage her to return.

“He’s still able to play at a high level,” Montana told the website. “And the way his season ended for him, I think the team he has has to give him at least one more shot.”

Montana said Giselle Bundchen could certainly play a role in Brady’s retirement.

However, he believes Brady will eventually return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier this month, after Brady announced his retirement, when asked if he would be able to return, Brady said “you never say no.”