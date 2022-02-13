Sports

Joe Montana says Tom Brady is ‘crazy’ to retire: ‘I don’t think it’s done yet’

Joe Montana says Tom Brady is 'crazy' to retire: 'I don't think it's done yet'
Joe Montana says Tom Brady is ‘crazy’ to retire: ‘I don’t think it’s done yet’

Joe Montana says Tom Brady is ‘crazy’ to retire: ‘I don’t think it’s done yet’

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana doesn’t think Tom Brady is finished playing football.

Montana, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers, says TMZ Sports At a fanatical event in Los Angeles on Saturday night that he thought Brady was “crazy” to retire.

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen.

“Look at the team he has, why you want to leave it,” Montana explained. “I don’t think it’s done yet. I don’t think it’s over.”

Rumors of Tom Brady’s return are already circulating, BUCS Star could look to trade for quarterback: report

Tampa, Florida - December 19: Tom Brady # 12 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers yells at a referee during the 4th quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Brady’s 2021 NFL season ended in a devastating defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs. Montana believes the loss will encourage her to return.

“He’s still able to play at a high level,” Montana told the website. “And the way his season ended for him, I think the team he has has to give him at least one more shot.”

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers called for # 12 instructions in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at the Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Montana said Giselle Bundchen could certainly play a role in Brady’s retirement.

However, he believes Brady will eventually return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier this month, after Brady announced his retirement, when asked if he would be able to return, Brady said “you never say no.”

