Joe Pavelski scores 2 as Stars take 2-1 series lead over Flames



Underdogs put the Dallas Stars ahead in their first-round play-off series against old goal scorer and young goalkeeper Calgary Flemes.

Joe Pavleski scored twice and became the game-winner in the first power-play goal of the series for Dallas, and Jack Ottinger saved 39 as the Wild-Card Stars won 4-2 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the series over the Pacific Division champions with three of their 40s. – There is a goal scorer.

The 23-year-old Ottinger won his second playoff game in his first play-off game on home ice – and the first of more than three matches for the Stars – after a 29-0 save in Calgary that saved 29 and tied the series in two nights. The breakaway opportunity included a great stop with Johnny Goudreau having 3 1/2 minutes left in the year.

“It’s a big timely save,” said coach Rick Bones. “Jack is doing great. He rocked right there, not afraid of the surroundings and the noise.”

The Stars were unbeaten on 10 runs with an extra skater in the series, although one of those power plays took place just 4 seconds before Game 3. Pavelski, 37, had a tiebreaking goal at 9:55 It did 3-2.

Pavelski made a cross-ice pass to Vladislav Nemestnikov, who then took a bounced shot from goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom. The puck was blocked by Pavelski, who has scored the most goals in 64 career seasons since an American-born skater.

“It’s big. It’s another step,” said Pavleski, who was also a game-winner in Game 2, taking the lead in the 2-1 series. “There’s a lot of effort from the top and bottom lineup. Lots of physicality. The guys are shaking hands, taking checks, doing plays.”

Like Ottinger, it was the first home play-off game for Pavleski at the American Airlines Center. His first season with the Stars in 2019-20 ended with a run to the Stanley Cup final when the entire post-season in Canada was played in a bubble due to the epidemic.

Game 4 in Dallas on Monday night, before the series returns to Calgary on Wednesday for Game 5.

“Our team is still feeling really good. We’re really confident in our full potential,” said Blake Coleman, a veteran Calgary centurion who played his first playoff game in Dallas, where he grew up in Plano, Texas, about half an hour later. “We won a game and the ice came back to our house. Here was our goal. There is no panic in our house.”

Radek Faxa scored the first goal For Dallas, and Roop Hintz added an empty-net tally just before the final horn. For the Stars, Miro Heskanen had two assists, who also finished with a 44-23 advantage in the Heat.

Elias Lindhome and Trevor Lewis scored for Calgary.

After two games in Calgary, the teams had a shutout deal and combined for just three goals, they had another physical and fight game. Matthew Takachuk and John Klingberg fought With just 1:22 in the game, a trading blow and a 5-minute major, Otinger saved a glove for Goodrew’s wrist in Calgary’s first shot.

Pavelski’s first goal of the game was tied at 2 in the middle of the second period, when he hit a shot from Heiskanen which was missed by Markstrom. It came just seconds after Markstrom’s off-balance rejected a shot from Heiskanen, although the Stars were able to save possession.

Markstrom stops 28 shots.

Faxa gave the Stars a 1-0 lead in about 8 1/2 minutes of the game when he used his stick to redirect Essa Lindell’s shot to Heiskanen’s pass just after the faceoff.

Just before that, the fax was leveled in front of Noah Hanifan’s net, before Heskanen’s shot was able to control Markstrom Pak.

Calgary drew 1-1 Bonnes thought it was because of Golki’s intervention that Otinger was by his side after contacting Milan Lucic. Dallas lost the replay challenge.

It turns out that Lucic, who was involved with Tyler Seguin, tried to avoid the Dallas goalie. The contact took place just outside the crease and Lucic was able to push Pak forward, where it was dropped by Lewis.

Flames was leading 2-1 When Lindhome scored from inside the circle at the start of the second period.

“Fight hard. Stop playing,” said Calgary coach Daryl Sutter. “You have to play the whole game. We knew they would come out.”

In Game 1 of the Klingberg series, one game was found to be abusive at the end of the first period, at the same time Takachuk was fighting Michael Raffles. Klingberg also received a fair penalty in Game 2 and later added an Sportman-like conduct penalty in Game 3. He has 26 penalty minutes in the series, after 34 penalty minutes in 74 regular-season games. … Ottinger stopped 57 shots in a row about 129 minutes later, ending the seventh-longest scoreless streak of the season by the Stars goalkeeper. … 45 penalties and 124 penalty minutes in three games