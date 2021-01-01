Joe Root became England’s most successful Test captain; England defeated India by an innings at Headingley; Joe Root made history by defeating India, becoming the most successful Test captain in English history
England beat India by an innings and 76 runs on the fourth day of the third Test at Headingley on Saturday thanks to the superb bowling of pacer Oli Robinson. With that, they tied the five-match Test series 1-1. This was England’s 27th Test victory under Joe Root. Now Root has become the most successful Test captain in English history.
Top 5 captains to win the most Tests for England
- 27 Victory: Joe Root
- 26 wins: Michael Vaughan
- 24 wins: Andrew Strauss
- 24 wins: Alastair Cook
- 20 Victory: Peter May
India were bowled out for 78 in the first innings while England took a 354-run lead after scoring 432 in the first innings. But the Indian team was bowled out for 278 in the second innings and had to face the embarrassment of losing by one innings. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 91 off 189 balls with 15 fours. In addition to Robinson from England, Craig Overton took three wickets while James Anderson and Moin Ali took one wicket each.
Earlier, India started the innings at 215 for two, with Pujara leading the innings with 91 and skipper Virat Kohli with 45. But Pujara could not score a century and lost his wicket at the start of the day’s play. After Pujara’s dismissal, Kohli somehow completed his half-century but he could not continue his innings for long. Kohli was dismissed for 55 off 125 balls with the help of eight fours.
With the dismissal of these two batsmen, the Indian innings collapsed like a pile of cards. After Kohli returned to the pavilion, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane failed once again and returned to the pavilion as the fifth batsman to score 10 off 25 balls with the help of two fours. The first match between India and England in Nottingham ended in a draw, while the second Test against Lord’s was won by India. But England won the Test and tied the score.
