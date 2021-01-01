Joe Root broke Graham Gooch’s record: Joe Root became the second highest run scorer in Tests for England; Joe Root breaks Graham Gooch record: Joe Root breaks Graham Gooch’s record to score 14th, becoming England’s second most successful batsman

England captain Joe Root reached a special milestone when he scored 14 in the first innings on the second day of the second Test against India at the historic Lord’s ground. He is the second highest run scorer in Test history for England. Next to him is Alastair Cook, who has 12,472 runs in Tests to his name.

Joe Root, making his Test debut against India, hit a four off the first ball of the 28th over to Ishant Sharma. With that, he surpassed former captain Graham Gooch’s 8900 runs. Gooch had scored so many runs in 118 Tests, while Root had trailed him in his 107th match.



KL Rahul scores a century at Lord’s, find out which Indian has scored the most centuries on this historic ground

Joe Root currently has 21 Test centuries and 50 fifties to his name, more than Gooch. The former captain had scored 20 centuries and 46 fifties in his career. Notably, when Root began his career, the team’s coach was Graham Gooch.

The highest run scorer from England

12472 runs: Alastair Cook

8900+ runs: Joe Root

8900 runs: Graham Gooch

8463 runs: Alice Stewart

8231 runs: David Gower

KL Rahul out: KL Rahul misses out on history, knocked off second ball of second day

It is to be noted that India had earlier scored 364 in the first innings on the second day. The highlight of the Indian innings is opener KL Rahul’s century. He hit 129 off 250 balls, including 12 fours and a six. Apart from him, Rohit Sharma contributed 83, skipper Virat Kohli 42, Ravindra Jadeja 40 and Ishabh Pant 37 runs.

Dhoni Shabh Pant beats MS Dhoni: Shabh Pant’s 37-run knock breaks Dhoni’s record

