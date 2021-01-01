Joe Root broke Graham Gooch’s record: Joe Root became the second highest run scorer in Tests for England; Joe Root breaks Graham Gooch record: Joe Root breaks Graham Gooch’s record to score 14th, becoming England’s second most successful batsman
England captain Joe Root reached a special milestone when he scored 14 in the first innings on the second day of the second Test against India at the historic Lord’s ground. He is the second highest run scorer in Test history for England. Next to him is Alastair Cook, who has 12,472 runs in Tests to his name.
Joe Root currently has 21 Test centuries and 50 fifties to his name, more than Gooch. The former captain had scored 20 centuries and 46 fifties in his career. Notably, when Root began his career, the team’s coach was Graham Gooch.
The highest run scorer from England
- 12472 runs: Alastair Cook
- 8900+ runs: Joe Root
- 8900 runs: Graham Gooch
- 8463 runs: Alice Stewart
- 8231 runs: David Gower
It is to be noted that India had earlier scored 364 in the first innings on the second day. The highlight of the Indian innings is opener KL Rahul’s century. He hit 129 off 250 balls, including 12 fours and a six. Apart from him, Rohit Sharma contributed 83, skipper Virat Kohli 42, Ravindra Jadeja 40 and Ishabh Pant 37 runs.
#Joe #Root #broke #Graham #Goochs #record #Joe #Root #highest #run #scorer #Tests #England #Joe #Root #breaks #Graham #Gooch #record #Joe #Root #breaks #Graham #Goochs #record #score #14th #Englands #successful #batsman
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.